2020 Offseason Questions: How Big Of An Impact Will Coronavirus Have On NFL’s 2020 Calendar?

Question: How much of an impact is the coronavirus going to have on the entirety of the 2020 NFL calendar year?

The NFL is fortunate right now to be the only major professional sports league that is in an official offseason right now, because it’s certainly looking as though all of the other ones are going to be slowly forced into a hiatus. NBA officially announced that it is suspending the remainder of the season. The NHL is likely to follow as early as today, and really, how far behind can the MLB be? Too bad for the XFL though.

The NFL doesn’t have to take the field for another five months, and they will obviously hoping that, by then, the COVID-19 outbreak will be very much contained and we will go on to live our lives as normal. Right now, we are entering a period, first, of voluntary social distancing, and if that doesn’t work, we may soon find it mandatory.

The league recently said that plans for the annual league meetings and the draft are in place for now, but that can change quickly, and I think many are expecting that it will. The draft is about five or six weeks away, and the number of cases is going to skyrocket by then as the US only now begins a more widespread testing phase.

Could the league even consider delaying the official start of the new league year, and truncating the offseason, or canceling parts of it, like OTAs? Will we suffer through another ‘coronavirus’ season during the actual football part of the calendar? It’s not expected that a vaccine will be prepared by then, and there are already fears of what may come down the road.