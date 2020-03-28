2020 Offseason Questions: All Things Being Equal, Would You Take Finney Or Wisniewski?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now into the offseason, following a year in which they had high hopes for Super Bowl success, but ultimately fell short of even reaching the postseason at 8-8. It was a tumultuous season, both on the field and within the roster, and the months to follow figure to have some drama as well, especially in light of the team’s failure to improve upon the year before.

The team made some bold moves over the course of the past year, and some areas of the roster look quite a bit different than they did a year ago, or even at the start of the regular season. Whether due to injuries or otherwise, a lot has transpired, and we’re left to wonder how much more will change prior to September.

How will Ben Roethlisberger’s rehab progress as he winds toward recovery from an elbow injury that cost him almost the entire season? What about some of the key young players, some of whom have already impressed, others still needing quite a bit of growth? Will there be changes to the coaching staff? The front office? Who will they not retain in free agency, and whom might they bring in?

These are the sorts of questions among many others that we have been exploring on a daily basis and will continue to do so. Football has become a year-round pastime and there is always a question to be asked, though there is rarely a concrete answer, as I’ve learned in my years of doing this.

Question: All things being equal, would you rather have B.J. Finney or Stefen Wisniewski?

I think this is a question that a lot of us have been pondering, consciously or otherwise, so I figured it would be fitting to actually bring it up for discussion. All things being equal—that being price tag—would you rather that the Steelers retained B.J. Finney, with the possibility of him stepping into the starting lineup, or would your preference be to keep Stefen Wisniewski, who has a lot more experience, but is also older?

One thing that we definitely know is equal is that that both grew up big-time Steelers fans and have that love for the organization. Neither of them would ever be questioned in terms of their willingness to give everything for the team from that perspective.

As for Finney, he has only made 12 starts in his career, with seven of them coming at guard, five at left guard, where he would potentially be starting. Wisniewski has over 100 starts in his career, but has been primarily a backup in recent years. most of his starts came early in his career, and at center, rather than guard.

Which between them would be more likely to earn the starting left guard job? Which of them would be the better swing interior linemen if they were not starting? One edge that Finney has is that he is younger, so he should in theory be able to be around for another five or so years. Who knows how many years Wisniewski has left, already having turned 31.