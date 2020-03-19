Article

2020 AFC North Free Agency Tracker

AFC NORTH TEAMS

Following a very busy start of the week for the Pittsburgh Steelers the team has slowed their pace to a crawl on Thursday, the first full day of the 2020 NFL league year. That’s not overly surprising, however, as the team wasn’t expected to be big players in the early stages of free agency.

With their now being a lull in the Steelers news cycle on this Thursday, it’s a perfect time to see what the other three teams in the AFC North have done so far at the start of the 2020 league year.

Below is an up-to-date AFC North tracker that shows the players that have been acquired so far by the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens either via free agent signings or trades. Contract informational for each player is also included if known.

AFC NORTH FREE AGENT & TRADE TRACKER
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
POS PLAYER TRANSACTION TERMS
FB Derek Watt FREE AGENT Three-years, $9.75 million
CINCINNATI BENGALS
POS PLAYER TRANSACTION TERMS
CB Mackensie Alexander FREE AGENT One-year, $4 million
DT D.J. Reader FREE AGENT Four-years, $53 million
CB Trae Waynes FREE AGENT Three-years, $42 million
G Xavier Su’a-Filo FREE AGENT Three-years, $10 million
CLEVELAND BROWNS
POS PLAYER TRANSACTION TERMS
S Karl Joseph FREE AGENT
TE Austin Hooper FREE AGENT Four-years, $42 million
QB Case Keenum FREE AGENT Three-years, 18 million
T Jack Conklin FREE AGENT Three-years, $42 million
LB B.J. Goodson FREE AGENT
DT Andrew Billings FREE AGENT One-year, $3.5 million
FB Andy Janovich TRADE From Broncos for a 2021 seventh-round pick
BALTIMORE RAVENS
POS PLAYER TRANSACTION TERMS
DT Michael Brockers FREE AGENT Three-years, $30 million
DE Calais Campbell TRADE From Jaguars for a fifth-round pick
