NFL Draft

Washington S Taylor Rapp Contextualization: College Career Key Defensive Plays

Posted on

Washington underclassman safety Taylor Rapp is a another player we’ll likely be discussing quite a bit as a possible 2019 NFL Draft selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next several weeks as he’s already been linked to the team in the first few rounds after a nice showing at the recently concluded 2019 NFL scouting combine. With our draft profile of Rapp already on the site, a few readers are now asking to see more about the plays he made during his college career at Washington.

In an effort to provide you as much information as possible when it comes to several top players in the 2019 draft class, I am currently putting together as many contextualization posts as I can between now and the end of April and especially when it comes to players who the Steelers might select in the various rounds. In this post, we’ll contextualize the defensive plays made by Rapp during his college career and specifically those that included him registering ether a tackle for loss, a sack, a pass defensed, an interception, or a forced fumble.

Rapp registered 7 sacks in the 40 games that he played in at Washington dating back to 2016 and 10 total tackles that resulted in lost yardage. He also registered 7 interceptions to go along with 7 total pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles. I was able to track down all but 1 of the 27 key defensive plays listed above that Rapp made during his college career and they are all contextualized for you in the table below and in order. Each play is linked to a video of it on Youtube.

PLAYER COLLEGE POS HGT WGT ARM HAND 40 (O) 225 VJ BJ 20S 60S 3C
Rapp, Taylor Washington S 5116 208 30 3/4 9 DNP 17 35 9’7″ 3.99 11.33 6.82

Taylor Rapp’s College Bio
Taylor Rapp’s College Stats

YEAR OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST SIDE LOS TYPE LINK
2016 CAL 1Q :08 3rd G WASH 3 PBU VIDEO
2016 USC 1Q 9:12 1st 15 WASH 45 INT VIDEO
2016 USC 3Q 7:46 2nd 6 USC 27 INT VIDEO
2016 ASU 1Q 8:20 4th 15 ASU 49 FF VIDEO
2016 WSU 2Q 2:52 2nd 5 WSU 30 PBU VIDEO
2016 CU 3Q 14:55 1st 10 CU 20 INT VIDEO
2016 CU 3Q 13:36 3rd 9 CU 38 INT VIDEO
2016 CU 3Q 8:51 1st 10 CU 24 TFL VIDEO
2017 CAL 1Q 3:35 1st 10 CAL 16 FF VIDEO
2017 CAL 2Q 6:36 1st 10 CAL 14 TFL VIDEO
2017 ASU 3Q 7:19 3rd 10 WASH 43 SCK VIDEO
2017 ORE 1Q 8:01 3rd 5 WASH 12 TFL VIDEO
2017 ORE 3Q :35 3rd 12 ORE 36 SCK VIDEO
2017 UTAH 2Q 8:18 3rd 11 UTAH 36 INT VIDEO
2018 UND 1Q 2:43 3rd 6 UND 43 SCK NO VIDEO
2018 UND 2Q 2:43 3rd 7 UND 23 SCK VIDEO
2018 UTAH 2Q 10:30 3rd 5 UTAH 30 SCK VIDEO
2018 ASU 1Q 4:08 2nd 4 WASH 30 PBU VIDEO
2018 BYU 3Q 14:14 3rd 6 BYU 29 SCK VIDEO
2018 UCLA 1Q 4:04 1st 10 UCLA 42 INT VIDEO
2018 UCLA 2Q :03 1st 10 WASH 42 PBU VIDEO
2018 ORE 4Q 6:28 1st 10 WASH 27 TFL VIDEO
2018 CAL 2Q 6:47 3rd 8 WASH 18 PBU VIDEO
2018 STAN 4Q :03 3rd 10 WASH 34 PBU VIDEO
2018 WSU 1Q 15:00 1st 10 WSU 25 PBU VIDEO
2018 UTAH 2Q 10:56 1st 10 UTAH 10 PBU VIDEO
2018 UTAH 2Q :25 3rd 6 WASH 36 SCK VIDEO
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top