Washington S Taylor Rapp Contextualization: College Career Key Defensive Plays

Washington underclassman safety Taylor Rapp is a another player we’ll likely be discussing quite a bit as a possible 2019 NFL Draft selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next several weeks as he’s already been linked to the team in the first few rounds after a nice showing at the recently concluded 2019 NFL scouting combine. With our draft profile of Rapp already on the site, a few readers are now asking to see more about the plays he made during his college career at Washington.

In an effort to provide you as much information as possible when it comes to several top players in the 2019 draft class, I am currently putting together as many contextualization posts as I can between now and the end of April and especially when it comes to players who the Steelers might select in the various rounds. In this post, we’ll contextualize the defensive plays made by Rapp during his college career and specifically those that included him registering ether a tackle for loss, a sack, a pass defensed, an interception, or a forced fumble.

Rapp registered 7 sacks in the 40 games that he played in at Washington dating back to 2016 and 10 total tackles that resulted in lost yardage. He also registered 7 interceptions to go along with 7 total pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles. I was able to track down all but 1 of the 27 key defensive plays listed above that Rapp made during his college career and they are all contextualized for you in the table below and in order. Each play is linked to a video of it on Youtube.

PLAYER COLLEGE POS HGT WGT ARM HAND 40 (O) 225 VJ BJ 20S 60S 3C Rapp, Taylor Washington S 5116 208 30 3/4 9 DNP 17 35 9’7″ 3.99 11.33 6.82

