The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Attempt To Trade AB, Foster-Re-Signing, Pouncey New Deal, Tenders, Cap & More

Season 9, Episode 91 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I immediately get to the Pittsburgh Steelers failed attempt to trade wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Buffalo Bills. We both peel back several layers of the Brown onion and go over all the options the Steelers have at this point and in addition to going over which teams might still be in the market to trade for him.

After thoroughly dissecting the latest on Brown, Alex and I talk about what looks to be the pending trading or releasing of tackle Marcus Gilbert. We go over his current situation in addition to addressing which player is most likely to be the team’s starting right tackle in 2019 should Gilbert be out.

The Steelers re-signed guard Ramon Foster on Thursday in addition to signing center Maurkice Pouncey to a contract extension so we discuss both deals. We also talk about the restricted tenders the Steelers gave to tight end Xavier Grimble and offensive lineman B.J. Finney this week in addition to covering the other exclusive rights tenders that were issued.

What kind of free agent market value will Steelers tight end Jesse James have next week? We discuss that in addition to going over the Steelers current salary cap situation and who they might look to sign in free agency. We discuss if we expect the Steelers to have any interest in any of the free agent safeties on the market this year and also go over a few lower-priced free agents the the team might look to sign.

As usual, we close this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners over the course of the last several days.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

