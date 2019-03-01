The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers AB News, Colbert Combine Comments, Draft Prospects, Listener Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 89 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest comments made by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown during his interview with ESPN concerning the recent “52 kids” comments made by general manager Kevin Colbert.

A lot of head coaches and general managers around the NFL are being asked about Brown this week at the annual scouting combine so Alex and I go over what all several have said the last few days and where we think the wide receiver’s trade value currently sits with two weeks remaining until the start of the 2019 league year.

Colbert also talked about several over topics in addition to Brown during his Wednesday press conference and that includes his thoughts on the team’s own free agents, free agency plans and much, much more. We go over everything that Colbert said on Wednesday and task some about what the Steelers might do if tight end Jesse James is allowed to sign elsewhere in the coming weeks and how the team might address free agency and the draft this year.

We talk a little about the combine being underway now in Indianapolis and Alex teases his annual free agent target list at the end of the show.

As usual, we close this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners over the course of the last several days.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

