Steelers To Meet With Top ILB Prospects Devin White And Mack Wilson

Inside linebacker is one of the looming needs for the Pittsburgh Steelers. So it’s no surprise they’re meeting with some of the top names in this year’s draft.

According to the Trib’s Joe Rutter, they have formal meetings scheduled for LSU’s Devin White and Alabama’s Mack Wilson.

LSU’s Devin White, the top-rated ILB, has a meeting set up with the Steelers but Michigan’s Devin Bush, who is No. 2 on most lists, said he has nothing set up with them yet. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) March 2, 2019

Alabama LB Mack Wilson, considered the No. 3 inside prospect in the draft, said he is scheduled to meet with the Steelers tonight. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) March 2, 2019

Odds are strong White will be off the board before the Steelers turn in the card at pick 20. So Wilson may be their backup option. Though the team’s history with selecting Alabama players is scarce, they’ve done so just twice since 1998, they reportedly were going to draft inside linebacker Rashaan Evans’ until the Titans grabbed him last year.

White weighed in at 6’0 237 while Wilson has similar measurables, coming in at 6’1 240. Both players are expected to workout tomorrow. Coverage begins at 9 AM/ET on NFL Network.

As Rutter’s tweet notes, Michigan linebacker Devin Bush said he currently doesn’t have anything set up with the team. That could still change and even if they don’t meet, doesn’t mean the Steelers aren’t interested, but you wonder if him being below the six-foot mark has him under the team’s benchmark. Sean Spence was the same height but didn’t require the same draft capital either.

Be sure to check in with our Combine interview masterlist that we’ll continue to update through the weekend.