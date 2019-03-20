Steelers To Conduct Workout/Visit With Kentucky Safety Mike Edwards

While it’s unclear the official capacity in which it’ll take place, the Pittsburgh Steelers are showing legitimate interest in Kentucky safety Mike Edwards. SB Nation’s Justin Melo tweeted out the news after a conversation with Edwards.

Unfortunately, it’s not certain if Edwards is coming in for a visit or the team is going to him for a pre-draft workout. If it’s a visit, it’ll likely be announced by the team when it occurs sometime next month.

Edwards made 44 career starts for the Wildcats, recording 317 tackles (21.5 for a loss), ten interceptions, and forcing two fumbles. It’s big-play ability the team has been open about looking for. As a senior, he notched 82 tackles and a pair of picks.

In our scouting report of him, linked below, we noted his physicality, versatility, and good angles he takes to the football. However, he must work on coming to balance as a tackler, playing less out of control, and is only an average athlete. Edwards didn’t workout at the Combine. He weighed in at a little over 5’10, 205 pounds with 30 7/8 inch arms.

Kentucky will hold their Pro Day on March 22nd. Given how many prospects they have in this year’s class, the Steelers figure to be there in some capacity and it’s reasonable to assume one of Tom Bradley or Teryl Austin will show up.

Edwards is likely ticketed as a Day Three pick, possibly going in the 5th or 6th round.