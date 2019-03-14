Steelers Sign WR Eli Rogers To New Two-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a very busy Thursday. In addition to already re-signing defensive tackle Daniel McCullers on Thursday to a two-year deal, the team also announced that they have signed wide receiver Eli Rogers to a new two-year contract as well.

Rogers, who had his 2018 contract toll due to time spent on the team’s Reserve/PUP list as he recovered from the knee injury he suffered in the 2017 playoff loss, returned to action late in the 2018 season to catch 12 passes for 79 yards in the three games that he played in.

The Steelers originally signed Rogers as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville in 2015. After sitting out his rookie season with an injury, Rogers returned in 2016 to catch 48 passes for 594 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Last year ahead of training camp starting, the Steelers placed Rogers on the team’s Active/PUP list. He was moved to the team’s Reserve/PUP list at the start of the regular season and remained on it until activated to the team’s 53-man roster in December.

The Steelers could have let Rogers just play out the tolled year of his contract but chose to essentially sign him to an extra year and that likely means he received a small signing bonus to do so.