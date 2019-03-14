Steelers Sign NT Daniel McCullers To Two-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing nose tackle Daniel McCullers to a two-year deal, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The team’s fascination with Big Dan continues. Despite very little playing time, and even less production, they keep holding out hope for the light to turn on. In McCullers’ defense, 2018 was his best season and he seemed to mesh better with new defensive line Karl Dunbar, whose softer personality appeared to help.

Big Dan said as much speaking with the Trib earlier this year.

“Dunbar, I learned a lot from him this year. He likes me as a player, he always encourages me to go out there and give it my all and be the player that I know I can be.”

Still, McCullers saw limited playing time and recorded just one sack on the year, Week 2 when Patrick Mahomes basically fell at his feet. He finished 2018 with 111 totals snaps while backing up Javon Hargrave as a rotational nose tackle.

For his career, McCullers has 34 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Contract details haven’t been released but you can assume it’s for the minimum or very close to it.

UPDATE (11:16 AM): McCullers’ deal is reportedly worth $2.75 million.