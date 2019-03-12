Steelers Sign CB Steven Nelson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their first splash in free agency, singing ex Kansas City Chiefs corner Steven Nelson, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Steelers and free agent CB Steven Nelson agreed to terms on a 3-year deal for $25.5M, source said. Pittsburgh is on the board. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

As his tweet indicates, Neslon signs a three-year, $25.5 million deal. He started all 16 games for KC last year, picking off four passes, and hopefully provides some of the splash the secondary – and defense – was missing last year.

The Steelers have a history of signing players brought in for pre-draft visits and Nelson is certainly no exception. He was brought in before the 2015 draft.

Nelson, who played his college football at Oregon State, was originally selected by the Chiefs in the third-round of the 2015 NFL Draft. In his four seasons with the Chiefs, Nelson made 38 starts and he registered 182 total tackles to go along with 4 interceptions, 35 passes defensed and 1 forced fumble. Last season was Nelson’s best season with the Chiefs as he recorded 68 total tackles, 4 interceptions and 15 defensed passes in 16 consecutive starts.

At the 2015 scouting combine, Nelson measured in at 5101, 197-pounds and he ran his 40-yard-dash in 4.49-seconds and did 19 reps on the bench. His vertical jump was 34.5-inches and his broad jump was 9’07”. Nelson’s 20-yard shuttle time at the combine was 4.07-seconds and his 3-cone drill time was 6.8-seconds.

In his two seasons at Oregon State, Nelson intercepted 8 passes and was credited with 16 total pass breakups. He also registered 122 total tackles in those two seasons.

Below is our 2015 scouting report on Nelson:

Here’s a cut-up of his four interceptions last season:

Cutup of Steven Nelson's four interceptions in 2018. Like his ability to take advantage of pressured throws, something the secondary failed at last year. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/cD5rXpbvIT — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 12, 2019

Nelson tweeted out his excitement shortly after the news broke.

I’m all smiles right now can’t be happier they got a straight worker !!! #SteelersNation — Steve Nelson (@Nelson_Island) March 12, 2019

Developing story.