Steelers Send House To Michigan’s Pro Day

If you were curious if the Pittsburgh Steelers had any interest in the top Michigan prospects, here’s your answer. A resounding yes. The team sent a big crew to the Wolverine’s Pro Day, including Kevin Colbert, Mike Tomlin, and Teryl Austin. Austin was hired this year to be an assistant secondary coach.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero snapped this photo of Colbert on the field, hand-timing some 40s.

#Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst hand-timing 40s here at Michigan pro day. #Lions GM Bob Quinn here as well. Pittsburgh has a big contingent here that includes Mike Tomlin and Teryl Austin. pic.twitter.com/MzHemGmxR6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2019

Michigan is full of players who should interest the Steelers. Inside linebacker Devin Bush is the top name on that list and will be commonly linked to the team with the 20th overall pick. But there’s also edge rusher Chase Winovich and cornerback David Long, Day Two candidates who show production and effort. The team apparently had dinner with Winovich last night.

History tells us the Steelers first round pick will come from one of the places Tomlin or Colbert have visited. So the fact they’re in attendance is a big boost to Bush’s odds of becoming a Steeler. Inside linebacker is the clear #1 position to address after plugging some holes at corner and receiver while not adding an ILB and losing L.J. Fort in the process. If Bush is available at 20, it’s hard not to see him as their pick.

The team traveled from Clemson, where Tomlin attended yesterday. The Steelers had several big names there, including ILBs coach Jerry Olsavsky and DL coach Karl Dunbar.

UPDATE (12:03 PM): The Steelers also sent ILBs coach Jerry Olsavsky to Michigan. In these tweets sent out by the school, you can see him putting Bush and Winovich through drills.