Steelers Colbert, Tomlin At West Virginia Pro Day On Thursday

West Virginia is holding their annual college pro day on Thursday and Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin are both on hand to observe it, according to Andrew Groover of the NFL Network. Inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky is also reportedly in attendance.

West Virginia had six players invited to this year’s scouting combine and that list includes tackle Yodny Cajuste, quarterback Will Grier, wide receiver Gary Jennings, linebacker David Long, wide receiver David Sills and tight end Trevon Wesco. Of that group, Grier is the highest-profile player as a top quarterback in this year’s draft class. All but Cajuste were at this year’s Senior Bowl so Colbert and Tomlin probably already know quite a bit about the other five players. Cajuste is one of the top tackles in this year’s draft class as well.

Jennings and Sills both posted pSPARQ scores of 120 or greater at the combine several weeks ago. Jennings recorded 168 receptions for 2,294 yards and 17 touchdowns during his four-year career at West Virginia while Sills registered 132 receptions for 2097 yards and 35 touchdowns in three seasons.

As for Wesco, he can play as a tight end, h-back or fullback and he blocks well. He registered 28 receptions for 373 yards and 2 touchdowns at West Virginia.

Other players such as safety Toyous Avery, defensive lineman Kenny Bigelow, wide receiver Dominique Maiden, and kicker Billy Kinney are expected to participate in Thursday’s pro day as well.