Steelers Announce Ryan Shazier’s Contract Will Toll, To Be Placed On Reserve/PUP

We finally have clarification on Ryan Shazier’s 2019 status. He will remain a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, his contract tolling into this upcoming year. The team made the announcement moments ago.

“The Steelers announced that Shazier’s contract will be tolled into the 2019 NFL season, which means he will remain on the team’s roster this year and eventually will be placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.”

Kevin Colbert recently confirmed Shazier will not play in 2019. It seems, though hasn’t been outright said, the plan is for a 2020 return.

If you’ve followed us, you know this move was expected for quite some time. Shazier will make $805,000 in 2019. It was one reason why the team converted most of his 5th year option into a signing bonus last May. It allowed his contract to toll at that $805,000, instead of over $8 million, a price tag the team couldn’t have kept him at.

It’s possible his salary will be reduced further with him landing on PUP, as many contracts do when players are sent to IR. Last year, the team placed him on Reserve/PUP on May 2nd. (Update: It sounds like Shazier will make $473,000 this year).

The Steelers, I’m told, will pay Ryan Shazier his base salary of $473,000 for 2019 (he’s already made ~$18K), and he gets NFL player benefits. Credit to the Rooney family. Great gesture. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 12, 2019

Shazier has shown remarkable recovery in the roughly 16 months since his spinal concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals. As of today, he’s already able to jog and live a largely normal life style again. Despite the long odds, he’s always aimed at a return to the NFL and the Steelers are supportive of whatever he ultimately decides.

“We will continue to support Ryan’s efforts to return to play,” Colbert said via the team website. “Although he won’t be able to help us on the field in 2019, his leadership, insight, and emotional support have always been very valuable to us, and we look forward to his contributions in our pursuit of a championship.”

It’s unclear if Eli Rogers’ contract will toll, too. It appears that it should given how long he was on PUP before but the team has made no mention of his status and there have been conflicting reports as to if he’s set to become a free agent or not. Should his toll as well, he’ll make a little over $700,000 in 2019.