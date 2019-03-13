Schefter: Steelers Re-sign OLB Anthony Chickillo To Two-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo to a two year deal worth $8 million, according to a tweet sent out by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Exact terms of the deal were not disclosed but on the surface, it is more than anticipated for him. While Chickillo has been a quality, core special teamer, he’s struggled to make an impact as a pass rusher. As the top rotational outside linebacker for the last two years, he has just 4.5 sacks since 2017.

He finished 2018 with 24 total tackles, four of them for a loss, and three QB hits. His best game of the year arguably came against Tampa Bay, recording his only full sack of the season. His 327 special teams snaps ranked second on the team, only six behind L.J. Fort. Fort is also a pending free agent. Chick led the team in ST snaps in 2016 and 2017.

The Steelers 6th round pick of the 2015, he has seven sacks in a Steelers’ uniform. He made the transformation to outside linebacker after playing base 3-4 end at Miami (FL). He’ll compete with Ola Adeniyi and anyone else the Steelers bring in to backup Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt in 2019.

Dupree’s $9.2 million 5th year option will lock in tomorrow at 4 PM/ET. All reports indicate the Steelers will not release him or restructure his contract. Adeniyi played just nine snaps as a rookie, missing the first half of the year with a hamstring injury suffered late in the preseason.

UPDATE (10:36 PM)

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Chick turned down a similar offer from the New England Patriots.