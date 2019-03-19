Report: Steelers Have Notre Dame WR Miles Boykin Scheduled For Pre-Draft Visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely begin hosting players for pre-draft visits a few weeks from now and on Tuesday we seemingly have a first name that will ultimately be added to the 2019 list.

According to Jared Tokarz‏ of TheNFLDraftinsider.com on Twitter, Notre Dame wide receiver Miles Boykin told him recently during a text conversion that he now has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Steelers.

Boykin, who measured in at the annual scouting combine at 6036, 220-pounds, ran his 40-yard-dash in 4.42-seconds while in Indianapolis. He also registered a vertical jump of 43.5-inches, a broad jump of 11’8″ and ran the short-shuttle in 4.07-seconds. Boykin’s 3-cone was also impressive at 6.77-seconds.

During his college career at Notre Dame, Boykin registered 77 total receptions for 1,206 yards and 11 touchdowns in the 37 games that he played in. 59 of those receptions for 872 yards and 8 touchdowns came this past season. 37 of his college catches gained 15 yards or more and 11 of them resulted in gains of 25 yards or more. The 2018 Citrus Bowl MVP declared for the 2019 NFL draft as an underclassman after the 2018 season was over.

Boykin mostly played the X receiver position at Notre Dame and that’s exactly the kind of wide receiver the Steelers will likely be looking to draft this year after trading away wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders a few weeks ago.

It’s currently hard to get a good bead on what round Boykin will ultimately be drafted in. However, his solid combine performance would easily lead one to believe that he’ll hear his name called well before the end of the fourth-round, even though he is still a very raw player with only one season of great college production at Notre Dame. The Steelers currently have two third-round selections scheduled for this year’s draft and one fourth-round selection.

We will have a scouting profile for Boykin posted on the site in the very near future. In the meantime, however, below are some videos to help you get better acquainted with the young wide receiver. When and if Boykin does visit the Steelers in the coming weeks, we’ll make sure to post about it as soon as it happens. The Notre Dame pro day is also scheduled to take place on Wednesday so we should be able to locate somebody from the Steelers there to observe it even though Boykin will likely only do position drills.

Miles Boykin College Bio