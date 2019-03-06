Report: Steelers Expected To Have Trade For WR Antonio Brown In Place By Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to have a trade in place for wide receiver Antonio Brown by Friday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Teams that have spoken to the Steelers about a potential Antonio Brown trade have been told that a deal is expected to be in place by Friday, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2019

The Steelers have also reportedly now begun telling teams around the league that things with Brown are moving quickly and to get their best offers in as soon as possible, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, who also added that three new teams have jumped in the Brown sweepstakes in the last 48 hours.

The Antonio Brown sweepstakes are heating up: Sources say the #Steelers have begun telling teams that this is moving quickly and to give their best offers ASAP. This could wrap up soon. 3 new teams have jumped in the last 48 hours. Meanwhile, #Jets, #AZCardinals are out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2019

Recent reports from local beat writers of the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles stated that those teams are not interested in trading for Brown.

The Oakland Raiders, however, have reportedly remained in close negotiations with the Steelers about acquiring Brown and that makes the most sense with them having the need for a wide receiver and five of the first 66 picks in the 2019 NFL Draft to negotiate with.

The Steelers can’t officially trade Brown until the start of the new league, but they can have a deal in place before then. They also would like to have Brown dealt before the $2.5 million roster bonus the wide receiver is due on the fifth day of the new league year.