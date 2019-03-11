Report: Longtime Ravens LB Terrell Suggs To Sign With Cardinals

After playing his first 16 seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, linebacker Terrell Suggs will reportedly play his 17th with the Arizona Cardinals.

Suggs, 36, is expected to sign with the Cardinals at the start of the new league year, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

After originally being selected by the Ravens in the first-round of the 2003 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, Suggs has gone on to register 132.5 regular season sacks over the course of the last 16 seasons in addition to 7 total interceptions and 33 forced fumbles. 15 of those sacks have come against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the regular season with 5 more coming in the playoffs.

Suggs has been voted to the Pro Bowl 7 times during his long career and a First-Team All-Pro once in 2011. The Ravens are seemingly making a move this offseason to get a bit younger on the defensive side of the football as not only did they let Suggs leave via free agency, they also cut veteran safety Eric Weddle last week. The Ravens could also lose staring linebacker C.J. Mosley in the next few days via free agency after deciding to not place the franchise tag on him.

With Suggs no longer in the AFC North division, the Steelers will still likely have to defend against him during the 2019 regular season as Pittsburgh is scheduled to play the Cardinals in Arizona this year. Suggs, who has sacked Ben Roethlisberger more times than any other player in the NFL, is reportedly good friends with the Steelers quarterback.

No financial details for the contract Suggs is expected to sign with the Cardinals have been reported as of the time of this post.