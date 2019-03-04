Ravens Won’t Tag C.J. Mosley; Linebacker Expected To Become Free Agent

Some big news out of Baltimore that may create some serious waves in Pittsburgh. To the surprise of many, the Baltimore Ravens will not place the franchise tag on linebacker C.J. Mosley, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A representative for C.J. Mosley said he has been told that Baltimore will not use its franchise tag on the Ravens' linebacker, per a league source. Mosley expected to be an unrestricted free agent, without a tag. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2019

All signs pointed to the team being able to retain Mosley in some capacity, be it a long-term deal or worst-case scenario, the tag.

In January, head coach John Harbaugh cautioned money could be an issue but still expected the Ravens to keep Mosley before free agency opened up.

“I’m just not even going to entertain the possibility right now that that wouldn’t happen,” Harbaugh said. “I’ll just assume that’s going to happen. That’s where I’m at”.

It’s the first big move, or really, lack of move, for new general manager Eric DeCosta, replacing Ozzie Newsome, who stepped down after the season. Mosley is now the top inside linebacker on the market and the Steelers, obviously, have a big need there.

A first round pick in 2014, he’s started 77 games for Baltimore, only missing three in his career. He has nine career receptions and 8.5 sacks. Pittsburgh chose Ryan Shazier over Mosley, selecting him two picks earlier, but now have the chance to have both men on their roster. It won’t come cheap though. Mosley will cost a pretty penny, at least $10 million per year and likely higher.

The new league year opens on March 13th. For the first time in awhile, the Steelers will have a good deal of cap space to make a big move.