Ravens To Lose Two More Defensive Players To Free Agency In C.J. Mosley, Za’Darius Smith

The Baltimore Ravens defense in 2019 is now sure to have a new look to it as not only did they cut veteran safety Eric Weddle last week and lose linebacker Terrell Suggs on Monday to the Arizona Cardinals via free agency, linebackers C.J. Mosley and Za’Darius Smith are now reportedly set to leave via free agency and sign with new teams at the start of the new league year as well.

Mosley, who was originally selected by the Ravens in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Alabama, will reportedly sign a five-year, $85 million contract with the New York Jets with $51 million guarantees. In his first five seasons in the NFL with the Ravens, Mosley registered 8.5 sacks, 9 interceptions and 6 forced fumbles in addition to 579 total regular season tackles.

While the Ravens chose not to place the franchise tag on Mosley this offseason, several previous reports had stated that the team was going to attempt to re-sign their former first-round draft pick.

The other defensive player the Ravens lost via free agency on Tuesday, Smith, was originally selected by Baltimore in the fourth-round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Kentucky. He will now reportedly sign a multi-year contract with the Green Bay Packers that is expected to average around $16 million per season.

In his four seasons with the Ravens, Smith registered 18.5 regular season sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 119 total tackles. Last season was his best to date as he recorded 8.5 sacks and a career-high 45 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss.