Rapoport: Steelers ‘Closing In’ On Deal To Trade Antonio Brown To Bills (Update: Maybe Not)

Antonio Brown’s next destination sounds like Buffalo. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers are close to trading Brown to the Buffalo Bills.

Compensation is currently unknown. Buffalo holds the 9th overall pick in this year’s draft but it seems unlikely they would give that up for Brown. Their pick at #40 makes more sense.

Assuming the trade is legit, AB ends his Steelers’ career with 837 receptions for 11,207 yards, and 74 touchdowns. He ranks second in all three categories in franchise history, trailing only Hines Ward.

For what it’s worth, Brown appears to be disputing the story, calling it “fake news” on his Instagram account.

Rapoport indicates the Bills were secretly in the mix throughout and finally jumped in with the best offer. He did also caution the deal isn’t official yet.

Pittsburgh is slated to play the Bills this year, a home game at Heinz Field. Josh Allen appears to be Brown’s new quarterback. A 1st round pick in 2018, Allen played reasonably well for a rookie but completed just 52.8% of his passes. Compare that to Ben Roethlisberger’s 67% mark, the third highest of his career.

According to this report, the Oakland Raiders were offering a 2nd and 4th round pick for Brown.

Although no other major media outlets are confirming the report, Rapoport – who has been wrong when it comes to the Steelers before, it’s worth noting – stands by his source.

Another source, however, is skeptical.

An additional report that seems to squash the idea Brown is about to board a plan to Buffalo.

Developing story.

