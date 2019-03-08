Rapoport: Steelers ‘Closing In’ On Deal To Trade Antonio Brown To Bills (Update: Maybe Not)

Antonio Brown’s next destination sounds like Buffalo. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers are close to trading Brown to the Buffalo Bills.

Sources: The #Steelers are closing in on a deal to send star WR Antonio Brown to the Buffalo #Bills. There it is. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2019

Compensation is currently unknown. Buffalo holds the 9th overall pick in this year’s draft but it seems unlikely they would give that up for Brown. Their pick at #40 makes more sense.

Assuming the trade is legit, AB ends his Steelers’ career with 837 receptions for 11,207 yards, and 74 touchdowns. He ranks second in all three categories in franchise history, trailing only Hines Ward.

For what it’s worth, Brown appears to be disputing the story, calling it “fake news” on his Instagram account.

For what it's worth. AB calls report of him to Buffalo "fake news." #Steelers pic.twitter.com/XUVVxNB5Kl — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 8, 2019

Rapoport indicates the Bills were secretly in the mix throughout and finally jumped in with the best offer. He did also caution the deal isn’t official yet.

While several teams had leapt to the forefront — the #Raiders, the #Redskins, the #Titans — the #Bills were stealth. There are things to work out, but Buffalo is on its way to getting AB. And they do have a need at WR. https://t.co/JWgQuIZr71 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2019

Pittsburgh is slated to play the Bills this year, a home game at Heinz Field. Josh Allen appears to be Brown’s new quarterback. A 1st round pick in 2018, Allen played reasonably well for a rookie but completed just 52.8% of his passes. Compare that to Ben Roethlisberger’s 67% mark, the third highest of his career.

According to this report, the Oakland Raiders were offering a 2nd and 4th round pick for Brown.

From a source: Oakland had reportedly offered a 2nd and 4th round pick to Pittsburgh for Antonio Brown. Not sure if those picks were the same year, but have to imagine the #Bills offered was stronger than that — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) March 8, 2019

Although no other major media outlets are confirming the report, Rapoport – who has been wrong when it comes to the Steelers before, it’s worth noting – stands by his source.

Another source, however, is skeptical.

An NFL source says #Bills have inquired about Antonio Brown with the #Steelers, but no deal is imminent. In fact, another league source termed it "unlikely." — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) March 8, 2019

An additional report that seems to squash the idea Brown is about to board a plan to Buffalo.

Moving the chances of #Bills acquiring Antonio Brown to the less than likely bin.

And can firmly report that nothing is considered "imminent." Told Buffalo did contact Steelers regarding Brown as part of doing their due diligence.

How far it got beyond that is uncertain. — John Wawrow (@john_wawrow) March 8, 2019

Developing story.