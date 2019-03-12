New Contract Details For Steelers G Ramon Foster

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed guard Ramon Foster to a new two-year contract this past Thursday and the details associated with that deal have now been filed with the NFLPA.

According to former NFL agent Joel Corry of CBS Sports, Foster’s new two-year contract totals out at $8.25 million and includes a $3.15 million signing bonus. His base salaries for the 2019 and 2020 are set to be $1.1 million and $4 million, respectively, according to Corry. Foster’s salary cap charges in 2019 and 2020 are now scheduled to be $2.675 million and $5.575 million, respectively.

Three years, ago, Foster signed a three-year, $9.6 million contract that included a $2.75 million signing bonus. In his three previous seasons with the Steelers, Foster has started 44 games at left guard.

Foster was previously scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March prior to signing his new two-year contract this past Thursday.