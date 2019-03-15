New Contract Details For Steelers DT Daniel McCullers

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed defensive tackle Daniel McCullers on Thursday and the early reports stated he agreed to a two-year contract worth $2.75 million. The contract has now been filed with the NFLPA and the full structure is now known.

Daniel McCullers (Steelers) $2.75M; $250K signing bonus, salaries $1M, $1.5M — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2019

According to NFLPA data and Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, McCullers new two-year contract includes a $250,000 signing bonus and indeed totals out at 2.75 million. McCullers’ base salaries for the 2019 and 2020 are set to be $1 million and $1.5 million, respectively. McCullers salary cap charges in 2019 and 2020 are now scheduled to be $1.125 million and $1.625 million, respectively.

This is not a bad raise for McCullers if he winds up sticking on the 53-man roster again this season. Last season, McCullers played on a one-year contract worth $880,000 and that was a minimum salary benefit deal that came with a reduced salary cap charge.

With such a low signing bonus being given, McCullers can easily be cur before the start of the 2019 regular season should better options present themselves. McCullers, the Steelers former sixth-round draft pick out of Tennessee, played a little over 100 total defensive snaps in 2018 on his way to registering 5 total tackles and 1 sack.