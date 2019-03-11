New Contract Details For Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed center Maurkice Pouncey to a two-year contract extension last week and according to Ian Whetstone of Steel City Insider on Twitter, he received a $9 million signing bonus as part of the deal.

Looks like the contract extension for Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey keeps his 2019 cap hit at the same scheduled $7.951M (while increasing his cash this year from $7M to $13M). His cap hits in both extension years will be an even $11M each year. — Ian Whetstone (@IanWhetstone) March 11, 2019

Pouncey, who was previously scheduled to earn a base salary in 2019 of $7 million, received $22 million in new money as part of his extension and according to Whetstone’s breakdown of the deal, his previously scheduled cap charge in 2019 of $7.951 million will remain unchanged.

Pouncey will reportedly earn a $1 million base salary in 2019 in addition to a roster bonus of $3 million. His 2020 base salary is scheduled to be $5 million and his 2021 base salary is $8 million. The veteran center will also be due another $3 million roster bonus in 2020, and likely around the start of the new league year next March.

Pouncey’s new money average of $11 million now makes him the highest paid center in the NFL.

The Steelers surprisingly signed Pouncey much earlier during the offseason than many expected and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may have played a role in that happening. Roethlisberger, by the way, is expected to have his new contract extension in place at any time now as he’s due a $5 million roster bonus just after the start of the new league year.