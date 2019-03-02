Larry Fitzgerald On Antonio Brown: You Don’t Know How Good You Have It

One wide receiver who isn’t in Antonio Brown’s corner? Maybe the most respected one of the game, the antithesis of AB. Larry Fitzgerald.

Speaking at the 2019 Sloan Sports Conference, Fitzgerald was asked for his thoughts on Brown’s situation. Fitz was very honest in his reply.

“I love AB, Mr. Big Chest is a good friend of mine, but I don’t think he’s going about it the right way, personally,” Fitzgerald said. “To be able to play with an all-time quarterback like he’s able to play with, I don’t think he understands how good he has it. It can get tough out there.”

Fitzgerald knows a thing or two about playing with struggling quarterbacks. He spent 2018 catching passes from Sam Bradford and Josh Rosen, who combined to throw more interceptions than touchdowns. Things weren’t much better in 2017; then, his quarterbacks were an end-of-the-line Carson Palmer, Blaine Gabbert, and Drew Stanton.

One of the most respected players not only at his position but the entire game, hopefully Fitzgerald’s message gets conveyed to Brown. As he and ex-Steelers have said, the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. While Brown would be the focal point of any offense he goes to, and I don’t think his numbers will dramatically fall, he could end up on a non-playoff team that struggles each week.

Media reports indicate the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins are two of the three teams most interested in Brown. Both teams missed the playoffs in 2017. For Washington, they’ll be starting from scratch at quarterback after Alex Smith’s career-threatening knee injury. Colt McCoy may wind up their starter.

While Brown probably believes the only people against him are the media and Roethlisberger apologists, there are NFL players with Hall of Fame resumes speaking some powerful truth too. AB would be wise to listen.