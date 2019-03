Contextualization Of Miles Boykin’s 2018 Pass Targets At Notre Dame

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly scheduled to bring Notre Dame wide receiver Miles Boykin in for a pre-draft visit a few weeks from now and on Wednesday general manager Kevin Colbert attended that school’s pro day. Boykin, who posted an incredible pSPARQ score at the 2019 NFL Combine, exits college having registered 77 receptions for 1,206 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Last season, Boykin registered 59 receptions for 872 yards and 8 touchdowns on 96 total targets. I have tracked down all but one of Boykin’s targets from his 2018 season and contextualized them for you below. This contextualization includes play data such as down, distance, the distance the pass was thrown, and yards gained after the catch. Each contextualized target is linked to the video of the play for you to watch.

Boykin’s average completed air yardage distance in 2016 was 11.5 yards. His average intended air yardage distance was 14.8 yards, however. He caught 61.5% of all passes thrown his direction in 2018 and averaged 3.2 yards after the catch. He caught 17 of the 37 (46%) deep passes thrown his way in 2018.