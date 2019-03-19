Colbert Attends Alabama Pro Day; Steelers Also Spotted At Penn State

It’s a busy day for the Pittsburgh Steelers on the Pro Day trail today. The team has shown up for at least two workouts today. Kevin Colbert is in Alabama for the big day in Tuscaloosa while Tom Bradley is predictably at Penn State.

Alabama Pro Day is the place to be today: Patriots HC Bill Belichick

Bengals HC Zac Taylor

Raiders GM Mike Mayock

49ers GM John Lynch

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert

Lions GM Bob Quinn

Titans GM Jon Robinson

Bills GM Brandon Beane

Saints GM Mickey Loomis

Panthers GM Marty Hurney — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 19, 2019

#Steelers DB coach Tom Bradley is at the #PSU pro day today per @nittanyrich. CB Amani Oruwariye likely main focus. — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) March 19, 2019

Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar was also spotted on TV. Dunbar coached at Alabama before being hired last year to replace John Mitchell on the Steelers’ staff. Keith Butler and Jerry Olsavsky also made the trip, giving the Steelers a strong contingent of defensive staff for the afternoon.

Like always, the Crimson Tide have plenty of prospects to pay attention to. For Pittsburgh, the top name is arguably inside linebacker Mack Wilson, sitting in that second tier of the off-ball linebackers behind Devin White and Devin Bush. However, Wilson didn’t turn in a great 40 time, reportedly running in the mid to high 4.6’s.

Mack Wilson 4.72. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 19, 2019

Mack Wilson’s second 40 was 4.65. It’s not the 4.4’s that Devin Bush and Devin White ran but plenty of good NFL linebackers run in the 4.6’s or slower. It’s not a bad time. 4.75 or slower is where you get concerned. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 19, 2019

For what it’s worth, Rashaan Evans ran a 4.63 at his junior Pro Day two years ago and the Steelers attempted to take him in the 2018 draft. So while it isn’t a great time, as Nagy’s tweet notes, it isn’t an absolute dealbreaker.

Running back Josh Jacobs worked out after not participating in any of the Combine events. He ran a 4.6 flat, impressive enough relative to his size. Safety Deionte Thompson and OLB Christian Miller aren’t running to do and reportedly hope to work out at Bama’s second Pro Day on April 2nd.

The Steelers selected their first Alabama player in the draft last year, taking NT Josh Frazier in the 7th round, since Deshea Townsend in 1998. Frazier failed to make the team and is currently playing in the AAF.

It’s no surprise to see Bradley show up in Penn State, the place where he coached for decades. Cornerback Amani Oruwariye should be at the top of his radar, running in the 4.4’s at 6’1 205. He could be in play for the team if he falls to pick #52.

There’s also OLB Shareef Miller, an underclassmen who recorded 7.5 sacks last season while Miles Sanders is viewed as a sleeper at running back. He impressed at the Combine and averaged nearly six yards per carry in 2018. He’s a potential late Day Two pick. Quarterback Trace McSorley is also working out, a likely UDFA who some teams view as a possible safety at the next level.

