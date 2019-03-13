Breaking: Browns Trade For WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Huge move out of Cleveland today. The Browns have traded for Giants superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr, according to this tweet from the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

BREAKING: The #Browns have traded for #Giants WR Odell Beckham, sources say. The deal is done. I am not joking. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2019

Beckham is a top five receiver in football, stuck with a bad team and worse QB play in New York. Last year in just 12 games, he still caught 77 balls for over 1000 yards and six touchdowns. From 2014 to 2016, he caught at least 90 passes for 1300 yards and double-digit scores.

Cleveland has continued to transform their roster and look like a serious contender for not just the playoffs but a run at the AFC North in an offseason where Baltimore and Pittsburgh have gotten weaker.

UPDATE (8:08 PM): The compensation is announced. Cleveland will trade a 1st, 3rd, and safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants.