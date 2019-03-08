NFL Draft

2019 Steelers Pro Day Tracker

As always, we’re keeping track of where the Pittsburgh Steelers end up during the 2019 Pro Day circuit in the weeks leading up to the draft. This is the current list of scheduled Pro Days.

If you haven’t followed this list in the past, be sure to bookmark this page. We’ll update it throughout the next six weeks with the colleges we know the team has attended and what notable prospects are there to check out. History says the team’s first round pick will be a player from a Pro Day that Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert, or both attended. The last exception to that was Ziggy Hood in 2009. We’ll also focus on what area scouts attend some of the smaller workouts, too.

March 5th

Miami (OH) – Area Scout Dan Colbert

Notable Prospects – SS De’Andre Montgomery, WR James Garnder, OG Jordan Rigg, QB Gus Ragland

Purude – Scout (possibly BLESTO’s Chidi Iwuoma)

Notable Prospects – QB David Blough, SS Jacob Thieneman, TE Cole Herdman

March 6th 

Colorado – Unknown Scout

Notable Prospects – LB Drew Lewis, WR Juwann Renfree, S Evan Worthington

Northern Illinois – Unknown Scout (possibly Dan Colbert)

Notable Prospects – OLB Sutton Smith, OT Max Scharping, C Luke Shively

March 7th 

UAB – Area Scout Mark Gorscak

Notable Prospects – DE Jamell Garcia-Williams, DT Anthony Rush, OG Justice Powers, WR Xavier Ubosi, OG James Davis

Nebraska – Area Scout Mike Butler

Notable Prospects – S Aaron Williams, OG Tanner Farmer, RB Devine Ozigbo, ILB Dedrick Young, DT Freedom Akinmoladun

 

