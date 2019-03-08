2019 Steelers Pro Day Tracker

As always, we’re keeping track of where the Pittsburgh Steelers end up during the 2019 Pro Day circuit in the weeks leading up to the draft. This is the current list of scheduled Pro Days.
If you haven’t followed this list in the past, be sure to bookmark this page. We’ll update it throughout the next six weeks with the colleges we know the team has attended and what notable prospects are there to check out. History says the team’s first round pick will be a player from a Pro Day that Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert, or both attended. The last exception to that was Ziggy Hood in 2009. We’ll also focus on what area scouts attend some of the smaller workouts, too.
March 5th
Miami (OH) – Area Scout Dan Colbert
Notable Prospects – SS De’Andre Montgomery, WR James Garnder, OG Jordan Rigg, QB Gus Ragland
Purude – Scout (possibly BLESTO’s Chidi Iwuoma)
Notable Prospects – QB David Blough, SS Jacob Thieneman, TE Cole Herdman
March 6th
Colorado – Unknown Scout
Notable Prospects – LB Drew Lewis, WR Juwann Renfree, S Evan Worthington
Northern Illinois – Unknown Scout (possibly Dan Colbert)
Notable Prospects – OLB Sutton Smith, OT Max Scharping, C Luke Shively
March 7th
UAB – Area Scout Mark Gorscak
Notable Prospects – DE Jamell Garcia-Williams, DT Anthony Rush, OG Justice Powers, WR Xavier Ubosi, OG James Davis
Nebraska – Area Scout Mike Butler
Notable Prospects – S Aaron Williams, OG Tanner Farmer, RB Devine Ozigbo, ILB Dedrick Young, DT Freedom Akinmoladun