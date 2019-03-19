2019 Steelers Pre Draft Visit Tracker

Back at it for another year, keeping tabs on the players brought in for official, pre-draft visits by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Each team gets up to 30 of them, not counting local visits. For each player, we’ll post the name, position, and when announced, the date they come into visit.

As is the norm, the Steelers always draft or sign at least a couple names from this list. Last year, they took Marcus Allen in the 5th round. A portion of their UDFAs came from this group, including: Quadree Henderson, Greg Gilmore, Matthew Thomas, and they signed Brogan Roback to a futures deal this January.

We’ll also note any Pro Day dinners at the bottom. Last year, they dined with Terrell Edmunds, James Washington, and Joshua Frazier before drafting them.

Let us know if we miss anyone by giving us a shout in the comments below.

Reported Scheduled Visits (1 of 30)

WR Miles Boykin – Notre Dame

Pro Day Dinners

OLB Chase Winovich – Michigan

Workout/Visits

SS Mike Edwards – Kentucky (unknown if it’s workout or visit)