2019 Offseason Questions: Are Steelers Done Signing Free Agents?

Question: Are the Steelers done signing outside free agents?

Over the course of the first two official days of free agency, the Steelers signed two free agents. It must have been an exhausting ordeal for them considering the period of rest that they normally practice at this time of year, but they were able to add a starting outside cornerback in Steven Nelson and a competitor for a starting wide receiver position in Donte Moncrief.

But as any Steelers fan should be aware, there’s a pretty reasonable chance that they’re done now, at least with regards to bringing in outside players. Especially if they intend to hold on to their third-round compensatory draft pick for Le’Veon Bell’s contract with the New York Jets.

A team must lose more free agents in total that qualify for the compensatory pick formula than they sign in order to be eligible for any, regardless of the discrepancy of their compensatory value. Currently, the Steelers have signed two and lost three, the others being tight end Jesse James and inside linebacker L.J. Fort.

Among the other free agents of theirs who remain available are wide receivers Justin Hunter and Darrius Heyward-Bey, defensive lineman L.T. Walton, safety Nat Berhe, and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh. The harsh reality is that nobody is going to be pounding down the door for any of them.

Given the value of a third-round compensatory pick, it’s not unreasonable to believe that the Steelers might avoid signing another unrestricted free agent during the initial free agency window, but that doesn’t prevent them from signing players who have been released, or unrestricted free agents past the compensatory deadline, later in the offseason.

There are still some holes that it would be nice to fill, particularly the number two tight end position, a dime safety, a veteran running back, and, oh, I don’t know, maybe a linebacker or two. But they also have 10 draft picks this year, which is their preferred method of roster building.