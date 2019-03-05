NFL Draft

2019 NFL Draft: Initial College Pro Day Schedule Of Dates

Posted on

The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up on Monday in Indianapolis and on Tuesday the college pro day schedule got underway. Below is the initial schedule of dates that the NFL released a few days ago and as usual, some could have been changed since then. We’ll add more dates to the schedule below whenever they become available.

As usual, it will be interesting to see which pro days Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin both attend and you can count us tracking them travels across the United States. It’s probably easy to predict that both Colbert and Tomlin will be in attendance for the Clemson, Michigan, LSU, Alabama and Ohio State pro days this year as they very rarely skip those. In total, Colbert and Tomlin will likely be in attendance for roughly a dozen or so college pro days in 2019. The Steelers regional area scouts will likely handle most of the other pro days along with some of the teams position coaches.

As we do every year on this site, we will be tracking the college pro days as it relates to which key members of the Steelers organization are in attendance. There will be several individual posts detailing each sighting along with which player or players they are likely most interested in seeing.

This post will be updated as soon as more dates and a fuller schedule is released.

NOTE: All times shown in ET and dates are subject to be changed without notice:

2019 College Pro Day Schedule
March 5
Miami (Ohio), 10:30 a.m.
Purdue, 8 a.m.
March 6
Cincinnati, 9:30 a.m.
Colorado State, 9:45 a.m.
Kansas State, 10 a.m.
Northern Illinois, 10:30 a.m.
March 7
Alabama-Birmingham, 9 a.m.
Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Samford, 2 p.m.
March 8
Maine, 8 a.m.
New Mexico, 1 p.m.
March 11
Arkansas, 9 a.m.
Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
Illinois, 10 a.m.
Middle Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Tennessee State, 2 p.m.
Troy, 10 a.m.
March 12
Central Arkansas, 10 a.m.
Central Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m.
Concordia (Que.), 10 a.m.
Georgia Tech, 9 a.m.
Kennesaw State, 2:30 p.m.
New Mexico State, 12 p.m.
Northwestern, 11:30 a.m.
Oklahoma State, 10 a.m.
Vanderbilt, 11 a.m.
March 13
Buffalo, 8:30 a.m.
Georgia Southern, 1:30 p.m.
Marshall, 9 a.m.
Mercer, 8 a.m.
Nevada, 12 p.m.
Oklahoma, 10 a.m.
Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
March 14
Central Michigan, 10 a.m.
Clemson, 8 a.m.
Columbia, 11:30 a.m.
Fordham, 10 a.m.
Tennessee, 8 a.m.
Tulsa, 10 a.m.
March 15
Chattanooga, 8:30 a.m.
Georgia State, 1:30 p.m.
Michigan, 8 a.m.
Oregon State, 2 p.m.
Princeton, 1 p.m.
Texas State, 2 p.m.
West Georgia, 8:30 a.m.
March 18
Fresno State, 1:45 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe, 2 p.m.
Michigan State, 11:30 a.m.
Pennsylvania, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburg State, 10 a.m.
Syracuse, 12:15 p.m.
March 19
Alabama, 12 p.m.
Albany (N.Y.), 8:30 a.m.
Bowling Green, 8:30 a.m.
California-Davis, 4 p.m.
North Carolina A&T, 10 a.m.
Louisiana Tech, TBD
Penn State, 10 a.m.
Sacramento State, 12 p.m.
Toledo, 12:30 p.m.
March 20
Baylor, 9:30 a.m.
Boston College, 1 p.m.
Duquesne, 7 a.m.
Georgia, 9 a.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.
Missouri Western, 9 a.m.
Northwestern State (La.), 9:15 a.m.
Notre Dame, 10 a.m.
Ohio State, TBD
Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
USC, 10:30 a.m.
Wake Forest, 9 a.m.
Western Kentucky, 10 a.m.
March 21
Azusa Pacific, 11:30 a.m.
California, 1 p.m.
Gannon, 4 p.m.
Grand Valley State, 8 a.m.
Louisville, 9 a.m.
Massachusetts, 10 a.m.
McNeese State, 9:30 a.m.
Missouri, 9 a.m.
Murray State, 10 a.m.
Sam Houston State, 10:15 a.m.
South Carolina, 8 a.m.
Tulane, 1 p.m.
West Virginia, 8 a.m.
Western Michigan, 1 p.m.
March 22
Akron, 8 a.m.
Central Connecticut State, 10 a.m.
Citadel, 8:30 a.m.
Delaware, 8 a.m.
Eastern Michigan, 8 a.m.
Kent State, 1 p.m.
Kentucky, 9:15 p.m.
LSU, 9 a.m.
North Carolina-Charlotte, 8:30 a.m.
San Diego State, 1:30 p.m.
Southern, 3 p.m.
Youngstown State, 8:30 a.m.
March 25
Iowa, TBD
North Carolina, 1 p.m.
Old Dominion, 1 p.m.
Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Rice, 9:15 p.m.
South Alabama, 9 a.m.
Southern Mississippi, 3 p.m.
Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
UNLV, 1:15 p.m.
Villanova, 8 a.m.
West Florida, 2 p.m.
Western Illinois, 11:30 a.m.
March 26
Campbell, 6 p.m.
Central Florida, 11:30 a.m.
Duke, 12 p.m.
Florida Atlantic, 2 p.m.
Florida International, 8 a.m.
Iowa State, 8:30 a.m.
James Madison, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (N.J.), 1:30 p.m.
Morgan State, 12 p.m.
Northern Iowa, 4:30 p.m.
Richmond, 8 a.m.
Southeast Missouri, 11 a.m.
Texas A&M, 9:15 a.m.
Texas-San Antonio, 4:30 p.m.
March 27
Arizona State, 11 a.m.
Connecticut, 8 a.m.
Delta State, 3:30 p.m.
Florida, 8:30 a.m.
Incarnate Word, 8 a.m.
Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Kansas, 8 a.m.
Lamar, 9 a.m.
Maryland, 8 a.m.
Memphis, 8:30 a.m.
Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Mississippi State, 9 a.m.
North Carolina State, 11 a.m.
Stony Brook, 8 a.m.
Texas, 3 p.m.
Utah State, 10 a.m.
March 28
Arkansas State, 8:15 a.m.
Bryant, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth, 9 a.m.
Florida State, 1 p.m.
Houston, 9:30 a.m.
North Dakota State, 10:15 a.m.
North Texas, 3 p.m.
Ohio, 11:30 a.m.
Southern Methodist, 10 a.m.
Tennessee-Martin, 10 a.m.
Towson, 9 a.m.
Utah, 10 a.m.
Virginia, 8:30 a.m.
March 29
Bethune-Cookman, 10 a.m.
BYU, 10:30 a.m.
Mississippi, 9 a.m.
South Dakota State, 9:30 a.m.
South Florida, 9 a.m.
TCU, 9:30 a.m.
Virginia Tech, 10:30 a.m.
April 1
Indiana State, 9 a.m.
Washington, 2 p.m.
April 2
Boise State, 12:30 p.m.
Indiana, 11:45 a.m.
April 3
Ball State, 9 a.m.
Washington State, 1 p.m.
April 4
Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.
Stanford, 12 p.m.
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top