2019 NFL Draft: Initial College Pro Day Schedule Of Dates

The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up on Monday in Indianapolis and on Tuesday the college pro day schedule got underway. Below is the initial schedule of dates that the NFL released a few days ago and as usual, some could have been changed since then. We’ll add more dates to the schedule below whenever they become available.
As usual, it will be interesting to see which pro days Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin both attend and you can count us tracking them travels across the United States. It’s probably easy to predict that both Colbert and Tomlin will be in attendance for the Clemson, Michigan, LSU, Alabama and Ohio State pro days this year as they very rarely skip those. In total, Colbert and Tomlin will likely be in attendance for roughly a dozen or so college pro days in 2019. The Steelers regional area scouts will likely handle most of the other pro days along with some of the teams position coaches.
As we do every year on this site, we will be tracking the college pro days as it relates to which key members of the Steelers organization are in attendance. There will be several individual posts detailing each sighting along with which player or players they are likely most interested in seeing.
This post will be updated as soon as more dates and a fuller schedule is released.
NOTE: All times shown in ET and dates are subject to be changed without notice:
|2019 College Pro Day Schedule
|March 5
|Miami (Ohio), 10:30 a.m.
|Purdue, 8 a.m.
|March 6
|Cincinnati, 9:30 a.m.
|Colorado State, 9:45 a.m.
|Kansas State, 10 a.m.
|Northern Illinois, 10:30 a.m.
|March 7
|Alabama-Birmingham, 9 a.m.
|Nebraska, 2 p.m.
|Samford, 2 p.m.
|March 8
|Maine, 8 a.m.
|New Mexico, 1 p.m.
|March 11
|Arkansas, 9 a.m.
|Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
|Illinois, 10 a.m.
|Middle Tennessee, 10 a.m.
|Tennessee State, 2 p.m.
|Troy, 10 a.m.
|March 12
|Central Arkansas, 10 a.m.
|Central Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m.
|Concordia (Que.), 10 a.m.
|Georgia Tech, 9 a.m.
|Kennesaw State, 2:30 p.m.
|New Mexico State, 12 p.m.
|Northwestern, 11:30 a.m.
|Oklahoma State, 10 a.m.
|Vanderbilt, 11 a.m.
|March 13
|Buffalo, 8:30 a.m.
|Georgia Southern, 1:30 p.m.
|Marshall, 9 a.m.
|Mercer, 8 a.m.
|Nevada, 12 p.m.
|Oklahoma, 10 a.m.
|Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
|March 14
|Central Michigan, 10 a.m.
|Clemson, 8 a.m.
|Columbia, 11:30 a.m.
|Fordham, 10 a.m.
|Tennessee, 8 a.m.
|Tulsa, 10 a.m.
|March 15
|Chattanooga, 8:30 a.m.
|Georgia State, 1:30 p.m.
|Michigan, 8 a.m.
|Oregon State, 2 p.m.
|Princeton, 1 p.m.
|Texas State, 2 p.m.
|West Georgia, 8:30 a.m.
|March 18
|Fresno State, 1:45 p.m.
|Louisiana-Monroe, 2 p.m.
|Michigan State, 11:30 a.m.
|Pennsylvania, 12:30 p.m.
|Pittsburg State, 10 a.m.
|Syracuse, 12:15 p.m.
|March 19
|Alabama, 12 p.m.
|Albany (N.Y.), 8:30 a.m.
|Bowling Green, 8:30 a.m.
|California-Davis, 4 p.m.
|North Carolina A&T, 10 a.m.
|Louisiana Tech, TBD
|Penn State, 10 a.m.
|Sacramento State, 12 p.m.
|Toledo, 12:30 p.m.
|March 20
|Baylor, 9:30 a.m.
|Boston College, 1 p.m.
|Duquesne, 7 a.m.
|Georgia, 9 a.m.
|Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.
|Missouri Western, 9 a.m.
|Northwestern State (La.), 9:15 a.m.
|Notre Dame, 10 a.m.
|Ohio State, TBD
|Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
|USC, 10:30 a.m.
|Wake Forest, 9 a.m.
|Western Kentucky, 10 a.m.
|March 21
|Azusa Pacific, 11:30 a.m.
|California, 1 p.m.
|Gannon, 4 p.m.
|Grand Valley State, 8 a.m.
|Louisville, 9 a.m.
|Massachusetts, 10 a.m.
|McNeese State, 9:30 a.m.
|Missouri, 9 a.m.
|Murray State, 10 a.m.
|Sam Houston State, 10:15 a.m.
|South Carolina, 8 a.m.
|Tulane, 1 p.m.
|West Virginia, 8 a.m.
|Western Michigan, 1 p.m.
|March 22
|Akron, 8 a.m.
|Central Connecticut State, 10 a.m.
|Citadel, 8:30 a.m.
|Delaware, 8 a.m.
|Eastern Michigan, 8 a.m.
|Kent State, 1 p.m.
|Kentucky, 9:15 p.m.
|LSU, 9 a.m.
|North Carolina-Charlotte, 8:30 a.m.
|San Diego State, 1:30 p.m.
|Southern, 3 p.m.
|Youngstown State, 8:30 a.m.
|March 25
|Iowa, TBD
|North Carolina, 1 p.m.
|Old Dominion, 1 p.m.
|Prairie View, 3 p.m.
|Rice, 9:15 p.m.
|South Alabama, 9 a.m.
|Southern Mississippi, 3 p.m.
|Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
|UNLV, 1:15 p.m.
|Villanova, 8 a.m.
|West Florida, 2 p.m.
|Western Illinois, 11:30 a.m.
|March 26
|Campbell, 6 p.m.
|Central Florida, 11:30 a.m.
|Duke, 12 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic, 2 p.m.
|Florida International, 8 a.m.
|Iowa State, 8:30 a.m.
|James Madison, 2 p.m.
|Monmouth (N.J.), 1:30 p.m.
|Morgan State, 12 p.m.
|Northern Iowa, 4:30 p.m.
|Richmond, 8 a.m.
|Southeast Missouri, 11 a.m.
|Texas A&M, 9:15 a.m.
|Texas-San Antonio, 4:30 p.m.
|March 27
|Arizona State, 11 a.m.
|Connecticut, 8 a.m.
|Delta State, 3:30 p.m.
|Florida, 8:30 a.m.
|Incarnate Word, 8 a.m.
|Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
|Kansas, 8 a.m.
|Lamar, 9 a.m.
|Maryland, 8 a.m.
|Memphis, 8:30 a.m.
|Minnesota, 10 a.m.
|Mississippi State, 9 a.m.
|North Carolina State, 11 a.m.
|Stony Brook, 8 a.m.
|Texas, 3 p.m.
|Utah State, 10 a.m.
|March 28
|Arkansas State, 8:15 a.m.
|Bryant, 2 p.m.
|Dartmouth, 9 a.m.
|Florida State, 1 p.m.
|Houston, 9:30 a.m.
|North Dakota State, 10:15 a.m.
|North Texas, 3 p.m.
|Ohio, 11:30 a.m.
|Southern Methodist, 10 a.m.
|Tennessee-Martin, 10 a.m.
|Towson, 9 a.m.
|Utah, 10 a.m.
|Virginia, 8:30 a.m.
|March 29
|Bethune-Cookman, 10 a.m.
|BYU, 10:30 a.m.
|Mississippi, 9 a.m.
|South Dakota State, 9:30 a.m.
|South Florida, 9 a.m.
|TCU, 9:30 a.m.
|Virginia Tech, 10:30 a.m.
|April 1
|Indiana State, 9 a.m.
|Washington, 2 p.m.
|April 2
|Boise State, 12:30 p.m.
|Indiana, 11:45 a.m.
|April 3
|Ball State, 9 a.m.
|Washington State, 1 p.m.
|April 4
|Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.
|Stanford, 12 p.m.