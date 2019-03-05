2019 NFL Draft: Initial College Pro Day Schedule Of Dates

The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up on Monday in Indianapolis and on Tuesday the college pro day schedule got underway. Below is the initial schedule of dates that the NFL released a few days ago and as usual, some could have been changed since then. We’ll add more dates to the schedule below whenever they become available.

As usual, it will be interesting to see which pro days Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin both attend and you can count us tracking them travels across the United States. It’s probably easy to predict that both Colbert and Tomlin will be in attendance for the Clemson, Michigan, LSU, Alabama and Ohio State pro days this year as they very rarely skip those. In total, Colbert and Tomlin will likely be in attendance for roughly a dozen or so college pro days in 2019. The Steelers regional area scouts will likely handle most of the other pro days along with some of the teams position coaches.

As we do every year on this site, we will be tracking the college pro days as it relates to which key members of the Steelers organization are in attendance. There will be several individual posts detailing each sighting along with which player or players they are likely most interested in seeing.

This post will be updated as soon as more dates and a fuller schedule is released.

NOTE: All times shown in ET and dates are subject to be changed without notice: