The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Possibly Tagging Bell, Honey Badger, AAF, Shell Stats, Listener Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 84 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell and the upcoming transition tag decision that lies ahead. We go over the pros and cons of transition tagging Bell and all the details related to possibly trading him.

We move on to talk about a few more details that have surfaced concerning the January domestic dispute that Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly was part of and what that might now mean to his trade value. We discuss if a team such as the San Francisco 49ers would really desire to trade for him. Brown supposedly did a recent podcast interview with Bill Simmons so we alert everyone to that possibly dropping soon.

Alex and I talk some about the new Alliance of American Football league that will get underway this weekend and why the Steelers might want to scout one particular position.

Will and should the Steelers have any interest in signing Houston Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu in March if he’s allowed to hit free agency? Alex and I go over the possibilities of that happening and review his NFL career to date and what his potential free agent market might ultimately be.

We discuss the possibilities of the Steelers signing veteran linebacker Thomas Davis in addition to talking about how we expect the Steelers to make a splashier move or two this offseason during the free agent signing period.

I recently finished compiling the unofficial defensive stats of former Steelers safety Donnie Shell so Alex and I discuss his numbers and the player’s Hall of Fame worthiness. We also discuss another former NFL defensive back who belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and that’s long-time Seattle Seahawks cornerback Dave Brown, who was originally a Steelers first-round draft pick.

We close out this Friday show by answering a few more emails that we have received from some of our listeners.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

