The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Super Bowl LIII Recap, 2019 HOF Class, Bell, Brown, Listener Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 82 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about what a depressing week last week was for fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers. We quickly transition to what happened in Super Bowl LIII that resulted in the New England Patriots beating the Los Angeles Rams to win their sixth Lombardi Trophy, a feat that only the Steelers had accomplished before Sunday.

We go over how defensive play dominated Super Bowl LIII and discuss the game from top to bottom. We also discuss the way Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and the New England organization does business and how they’ll likely be back competing for a seventh Super Bowl championship in 2019. We also discuss Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, the MVP of Super Bowl LIII, and his current Hall of Fame chances.

Speaking of the Pro Football Hall of fame, Alex and I discuss the 2019 class that was elected on Saturday and one that will not include former Steelers guard Alan Faneca. We discuss what maybe led to Faneca not getting in this year and if he’ll get in next year with former Steelers safety Troy Polamalu. We also discuss if Polamalu’s career stats will be over studied a year from now. We talk some about the Hall of Fame voting committee, me putting together a stronger push top get former Steelers safety Donnie Shell elected, and much more. We also talk more about why former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward might never get in and if he does, how it might take a long, long, long wait.

On Sunday there were a few national media “reports” about Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell so we address both of those head-on.

We close out this Monday show by answering a few more emails that we have received from some of our listeners.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

