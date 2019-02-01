The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, AB’s Comments, Faneca’s HOF Chances, Super Bowl LIII Preview & More

Season 9, Episode 81 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about today being the ten year anniversary of the Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.
Current and former Steelers players were busy this past week giving radio row interviews in Atlanta, GA ahead of Super Bowl LIII so Alex and I start with reviewing what all wide receiver Antonio Brown said about his current situation Thursday night and then move on to cover what former players Hines Ward, James Harrison and Charlie Batch had to say about the current state of the organization. We spend a little extra time talking about Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the criticism he received from Ward on Thursday about how he handles himself on his weekly radio show.
We move on to discuss the Steelers salary cap carry over amount that was announced on Thursday by the NFLPA and then talk about free agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor saying during a Thursday radio row interview that he’d welcome the opportunity to play for the Steelers in 2019. Former Steelers guard Alan Faneca will know by Saturday night if he’ll be part of the 2019 Hall of Fame class so Alex and I discuss his chances one final time in addition to predicting one last time the five modern era finalists who will get in Canton this year.
During the second half of this show Alex and I preview Sunday’s Super Bowl game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. After that, we give you our final score predictions for the big game in addition to predicting a few prop bets associated with the contest.
We close out this Friday show by answering a few more emails that we have received from some of our listeners.
