The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, AB Latest, Klemm Hiring, Bell Numbers, Ben Stats, Listener Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 83 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and specifically the January domestic dispute he was allegedly part of. We talk about Brown’s trade value at this point and what what former Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress had to say about him in a recent interview.

The Steelers hired a new offensive line assistant on Tuesday in Adrian Klemm so Alex and I discuss his resume and what he brings to the table for the team. That discussion leads to us discussing if tackle Marcus Gilbert will be cut prior to the start of the new league year or if the Steelers will hold on to him one last season.

What kind of contract will Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell be offered during free agency? Alex and I discuss a few early projections that are now floating around the internet and more.

We move on to talk some about the 2018 snap to throw time that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger posted in addition to talking more about the relevance of ANY/A stats and turnover differentials. That leads to us discussing if the Steelers are close to meeting the needed criteria of those stats and if they can even do so without having Brown in 2019.

We close out this Wednesday show by answering a few more emails that we have received from some of our listeners.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

