The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Mock Draft, Alualu Contract, Combine Preview, AB Landing Spot, Listener Emails & More

Season 9, Episode 88 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the new contract numbers of Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu, who was re-signed this past Thursday to a two-year deal. We discuss what those numbers mean and what the Steelers might do to further address their defensive line depth in the coming weeks and months.

I released my first Steelers mock draft of 2019 Sunday night so Alex and I go over every selection and how each would potentially fit in Pittsburgh. We also discuss a few other players I considered including in it and why I chose to mock in a trade.

With the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine getting underway in Indianapolis this week, Alex and I preview the annual pre-draft event and go over several players we look forward to watching compete and why. We roll through probably 50 or so names of draft hopefuls during this segment and make sure to cover most of the position groups in the process.

Where will Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown wind up playing in 2019 and which team is most likely to trade for him in the coming weeks? Alex and I attempt to answer those questions as part of us reviewing the recent breakdown of odds related to the topic.

As usual, we close this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners over the course of the last several days.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

