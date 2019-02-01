Super Bowl LIII Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to yinz and welcome to Super Bowl LIII weekend.

Thankfully, Super Bowl LIII media week is now coming to a close as I am about sick of listening to several current and former Pittsburgh Steelers answer questions about wide receiver Antonio Brown and the current state of the organization. Come Saturday night, hopefully the main discussion topic is former Steelers guard Alan Faneca being selected as a member of the 2019 Hall of Fame class. At least that would end this somewhat nauseating week on a positive note.

The New England Patriots will play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII and I imagine most of you reading this post are hoping the NFC team wins or that an asteroid hits the Earth prior to kickoff. It’s hard to bet against the Patriots, but at least the Rams have a talented coaching staff as well as several solid players on both sides of the football. I think we might be in store for a close game and I hope the commercials are entertaining.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer during this quiet Friday evening and I look forward to seeing a lot of participation in the comments this weekend. We will probably run some sort of contest on Super Bowl Sunday with a cash prize going to the winner so be on the lookout for that post.

As always, thank you for stopping by the site this week and we look forward doing our best to keep you entertained throughout the weekend.

Have a safe weekend and peace and love to all of yinz.

1 – Which team will win Super Bowl LIII? (Patriots or Rams)

2 – Will the total points scored in Super Bowl LIII be greater than or less than 58.5?

3 – Will a defensive touchdown be scored in Super Bowl LIII?

4 – Will Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throw for more than 314.5 yards in Super Bowl LIII?

5 – Will Faneca be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday?

General no points question 1 – Will you go to a Super Bowl party on Sunday or just watch the game from home so you can discuss it on this site?

General no points question #2 – What is your can’t-miss prop bet on the list here at mybookie.ag?

Recap of 2019 Senior Bowl Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Just 33 points in this year’s Pro Bowl. 97.3% thought this would be a track meet or an all-star’s version of the 7 on 7 drill. Spencer Krick was the only respondent that said the game would have less than 47 points.

Question 2: JuJu Smith-Schuster was on the field with the AFC threatening to score but unfortunately his playing time was cut short by a knee injury. Only 10.8% were correct in saying that a Steelers player would NOT score a touchdown in this year’s Pro Bowl.

Question 3: As a group, we did best on this question. 59.5% correctly picked the AFC to win the game.

Question 4: We did not so good in predicting the Senior Bowl result. Only 28.6% picked the North to win last Saturday’s Senior Bowl.

Question 5: We had a clear preference on the Steeler’s first top four positional draft needs this offseason. In order of importance to the respondents, ILB, CB, OLB & WR are the top needs. Many people would bump WR up in importance depending on whether Antonio Brown is traded or not. For the 5th position, TE was mentioned by 34% and some type of a safety or hybrid Safety/linebacker (dime-backer) by 29%. Let’s see what happens in the draft.

Well, here we are. The final set of Friday Night 5 Questions that is worth points for the 2018 season. The GreenBastard has a 6-point lead despite not responding to the questions this past week. Maybe he is giving everyone else a sporting chance to overtake the lead and the $75 that go to the winner.

As we said before the contest started, “The questions that are scored and the point totals for each question are solely the discretion of Steelers Depot. Points will be accumulated by only one handle. Let’s keep it fun but we’ll offer a cash prize for the top three place finishers, but you must have a PayPal account. 1st: $75; 2nd $50; 3rd $25.”

Regardless of where you place, hope that you enjoyed the contest this year. Recaps will continue in the post season.

Leaderboard after Senior Bowl Weekend:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GreenBastard 99 1st ImMikeD 93 2nd Matt Manzo 91 3rd don2727 89 4th -1 ND_Steel 86 5th Beaver Falls Hosiery 85 6th DirtDawg1964 83 7th (tie) Wes Lee 83 7th (tie) Keneyeam 82 9th -2 Phil Brenneman II 80 10th (tie) B&G 80 10th (tie) +1 Earl 80 10th (tie) +1 Marcel Chris Chauvet 78 13th -2 6 ring circus 76 14th (tie) Greg Payne 76 14th (tie) +1 Chris92021 76 14th (tie) +1 Ichabod 76 14th (tie) +4 Andy N 75 18th (tie) -3 IC in Cincy 75 18th (tie) Steeldog22 75 18th (tie) SJT63 75 18th (tie) +3 Andi B 75 18th (tie) +3 heath miller 74 23rd +1 Steelers D 73 24th *+2 Pittfan 72 25th (tie) -4 Brian Tollini 72 25th (tie) -1 BurghBoy412 72 25th (tie) *+1

*New to the leaderboard