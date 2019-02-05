Steelers Hire Adrian Klemm To Be New Assistant Offensive Line Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have a new assistant offensive line coach and it’s Adrian Klemm, a former NFL player who most recently had spent five seasons coaching at UCLA from 2012-2016.

Klemm, who played his college football at Hawaii, was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2000 NFL Draft and he went on to win three Super Bowl championships with them. After five seasons with the Patriots, Klemm played his final NFL year with the Green Bay Packers in 2005.

After his NFL career ended, Klemm started his college coaching career as a graduate assistant at SMU in 2008. From 2009 to 2011 he was the offensive line coach at SMU and even coached former Steelers tackle Kelvin Beachum while there. While at SMU, Klemm was named the school’s recruiting coordinator in the summer of 2011.

In December 2011, Klemm accepted an offer to become the offensive line coach and run game coordinator for UCLA under then head coach Jim Mora, Jr. During his five years at UCLA, Klemm was added associate head coach to his duties. UCLA essentially fired Klemm in January of 2017 amid possible recruiting violations.

Klemm essentially takes over the job that Shaun Sarrett did prior to him being named the team’s new offensive line coach after Mike Munchak left to become the new offensive line coach of the Denver Broncos.

