Steelers 2019 Odds For Super Bowl LIV

Now that the 2018 NFL season has officially come to an end with Super Bowl LIII, the odds for Super Bowl LIV are surfacing again all over the internet. When it comes all 32 teams, there’s a little a bit of discrepancy depending on what you choose to use as your source for futures odds.

5Dimes, for example, has the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Super Bowl LIV futures listed at 18/1, the seventh-lowest. Bovada, on the other hand has Pittsburgh listed at 16/1 while SuperBook USA has the Steelers at 14/1 to win it all in 2019. Last year at this same time the Steelers lowest odds to win Super Bowl LIII were 10/1.

Regardless of theses futures sources listed below, the Steelers are once again the favorites when it comes to the four teams in the AFC North. It’s also probably not surprising that all three odds sources have the Los Angeles Rams as the favorites to win the NFC in 2019.

It will be interesting to see which way the Steelers Super Bowl futures odds move at these three sources by the time the draft rolls around and especially if the team decides to trade away wide receiver Antonio Brown in addition to letting running back Le’Veon Bell ride off into the sunset as an unrestricted free agent.

Super Bowl LIV is scheduled to be played on February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida.