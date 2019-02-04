Article

Steelers 2019 Odds For Super Bowl LIV

Now that the 2018 NFL season has officially come to an end with Super Bowl LIII, the odds for Super Bowl LIV are surfacing again all over the internet. When it comes all 32 teams, there’s a little a bit of discrepancy depending on what you choose to use as your source for futures odds.

5Dimes, for example, has the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Super Bowl LIV futures listed at 18/1, the seventh-lowest. Bovada, on the other hand has Pittsburgh listed at 16/1 while SuperBook USA has the Steelers at 14/1 to win it all in 2019. Last year at this same time the Steelers lowest odds to win Super Bowl LIII were 10/1.

Regardless of theses futures sources listed below, the Steelers are once again the favorites when it comes to the four teams in the AFC North. It’s also probably not surprising that all three odds sources have the Los Angeles Rams as the favorites to win the NFC in 2019.

It will be interesting to see which way the Steelers Super Bowl futures odds move at these three sources by the time the draft rolls around and especially if the team decides to trade away wide receiver Antonio Brown in addition to letting running back Le’Veon Bell ride off into the sunset as an unrestricted free agent.

Super Bowl LIV is scheduled to be played on February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

5Dimes Super Bowl LIV Futures
Kansas City Chiefs 7/1
New England Patriots 15/2
Los Angeles Rams 8/1
New Orleans Saints 9/1
Los Angeles Chargers 14/1
Chicago Bears 16/1
Pittsburgh Steelers 18/1
Dallas Cowboys 20/1
Philadelphia Eagles 20/1
Minnesota Vikings 20/1
Indianapolis Colts 20/1
Green Bay Packers 22/1
Cleveland Browns 25/1
Baltimore Ravens 28/1
Seattle Seahawks 30/1
Atlanta Falcons 30/1
Houston Texans 30/1
New York Giants 40/1
Jacksonville Jaguars 40/1
San Francisco 49ers 45/1
Carolina Panthers 60/1
Tennessee Titans 66/1
Denver Broncos 70/1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 80/1
Detroit Lions 100/1
Arizona Cardinals 100/1
Buffalo Bills 100/1
Cincinnati Bengals 100/1
Oakland Raiders 125/1
Washington Redskins 125/1
New York Jets 125/1
Miami Dolphins 300/1
Bovada Super Bowl LIV Futures
Los Angeles Rams 7/1
New England Patriots 7/1
Los Angeles Chargers 8/1
Kansas City Chiefs 8/1
Indianapolis Colts 10/1
New Orleans Saints 10/1
Chicago Bears 13/1
Pittsburgh Steelers 16/1
Green Bay Packers 18/1
Minnesota Vikings 20/1
Dallas Cowboys 20/1
Philadelphia Eagles 20/1
Atlanta Falcons 30/1
Baltimore Ravens 30/1
Cleveland Browns 30/1
Houston Texans 40/1
Seattle Seahawks 40/1
San Francisco 49ers 45/1
Carolina Panthers 50/1
Jacksonville Jaguars 50/1
New York Giants 50/1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 65/1
Tennessee Titans 60/1
Arizona Cardinals 100/1
Buffalo Bills 100/1
Cincinnati Bengals 100/1
Denver Broncos 100/1
Detroit Lions 100/1
New York Jets 100/1
Oakland Raiders 100/1
Washington Redskins 150/1
Miami Dolphins 300/1
SuperBookUSA Super Bowl LIV Futures
Kansas City Chiefs 6/1
New England Patriots 8/1
Los Angeles Rams 8/1
New Orleans Saints 8/1
Los Angeles Chargers 14/1
Chicago Bears 14/1
Pittsburgh Steelers 14/1
DallasCowboys 16/1
Green Bay Packers 16/1
Minnesota Vikings 16/1
Cleveland Browns 20/1
Baltimore Ravens 20/1
Houston Texans 20/1
Indianapolis Colts 20/1
Philadelphia Eagles 20/1
Seattle Seahawks 30/1
Atlanta Falcons 40/1
Jacksonville Jaguars 40/1
New York Giants 40/1
San Francisco 49ers 50/1
Carolina Panthers 60/1
Denver Broncos 60/1
Tennessee Titans 60/1
New York Jets 80/1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 80/1
Detroit Lions 100/1
Arizona Cardinals 100/1
Buffalo Bills 100/1
Cincinnati Bengals 100/1
Oakland Raiders 100/1
Washington Redskins 100/1
Miami Dolphins 300/1
