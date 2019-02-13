Schefter: Ravens To Trade QB Joe Flacco To Broncos

The first big trade of the offseason was agreed to Wednesday. The Baltimore Ravens are shipping Joe Flacco, once their Super Bowl winning, franchise quarterback, to the Denver Broncos. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Breaking: Baltimore has agreement in principle to trade former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to the Broncos, league sources told ESPN. Trade cannot be processed until new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 13. Teams prohibited from commenting on deal or terms surrounding it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2019

As Schefter points out, the deal can’t be completed until March 13th, when the new league year begins. It’s unclear what the Ravens are getting in return.

Flacco had been Baltimore’s starting QB since his rookie year in 2008, a 1st round pick out of Delaware. He was 10-11 against the Steelers in his career, making his last career start against Pittsburgh in a 23-16 loss in early November.

All signs pointed to Baltimore moving on from Flacco after Lamar Jackson took over and helped lead the Ravens into the playoffs. Now, Flacco will get the chance to start in Denver after they struggled with Case Keenum at the helm. Still, it’s a valid question as to how much of an upgrade Flacco is over Keenum.

UPDATE: The Ravens will reportedly receive a 4th round pick.