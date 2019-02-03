Patriots Vs. Rams Super Bowl LIII Open Discussion Thread

It’s almost time for Super Bowl LIII to get underway in Atlanta, GA between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams and as promised, here is an open thread if you feel like discussing the game.

As the game goes on, I’ll try to add a few video highlights from Twitter to this post.

Personally, I have the Patriots beating the Rams 30-27. If you are up to it, feel free to post your final score prediction in the comments below prior to kickoff.

Below are the inactive lists for both teams as well as the official flip card.

Here is the CBS Super Bowl open with Peyton Manning pic.twitter.com/KguQVwvGs2 — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) February 3, 2019

Patriots Inactives:

TE Stephen Anderson

C/G James Ferentz

S Obi Melifonwu

DE Ufomba Kamalu

DE Keionta Davis

DE Derek Rivers

CB Duke Dawson

Rams Inactives:

DB Darious Williams

RB Justin Davis

OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

OLB Trevon Young

OL Jamil Demby

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

DT Tanzel Smart