Patriots Vs. Rams Super Bowl LIII Open Discussion Thread

It’s almost time for Super Bowl LIII to get underway in Atlanta, GA between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams and as promised, here is an open thread if you feel like discussing the game.
As the game goes on, I’ll try to add a few video highlights from Twitter to this post.
Personally, I have the Patriots beating the Rams 30-27. If you are up to it, feel free to post your final score prediction in the comments below prior to kickoff.
Below are the inactive lists for both teams as well as the official flip card.
Here is the CBS Super Bowl open with Peyton Manning pic.twitter.com/KguQVwvGs2
Here is the Brady INT #Rams #Patriots #Superbowl pic.twitter.com/TPf0WtTwl1
TB12 to GRONK! #EverythingWeGot
📺: #SBLIII on CBS pic.twitter.com/KB1lIhDJCL
Romo lol pic.twitter.com/yjDBX9LKCT
The #NFL100 #SuperBowl Commercial pic.twitter.com/eOLmtGNrP5
Best part of the #NFL100 #SuperBowl commercial. #Steelers #Pitt pic.twitter.com/gsUM4rXMNE
Patriots Inactives:
TE Stephen Anderson
C/G James Ferentz
S Obi Melifonwu
DE Ufomba Kamalu
DE Keionta Davis
DE Derek Rivers
CB Duke Dawson
Rams Inactives:
DB Darious Williams
RB Justin Davis
OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
OLB Trevon Young
OL Jamil Demby
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day
DT Tanzel Smart