Patriots Vs. Rams Super Bowl LIII: Game Time, Line, Capsule, Flip Card, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

Super Bowl LIII

New England Patriots (13-5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (15-3)

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000) • Atlanta, GA

Playing Surface: FieldTurf Revolution 360

TV Coverage: CBS

Announcers: TV: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely, Gene Steratore

Radio: Westwood One Network

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Mike Holmgren, Tony Boselli, Ed Werder

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Rams +2.5

Trends:

New England is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games
New England is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of New England’s last 11 games
New England is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing LA Rams
New England is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing LA Rams
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of New England’s last 6 games when playing LA Rams

LA Rams is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games
LA Rams is 15-3 SU in its last 18 games
LA Rams is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games when playing New England
LA Rams is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing New England
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of LA Rams’s last 6 games when playing New England

Patriots Injuries:

No Players Listed.

Rams Injuries

No Players Listed.

Game Capsule:

Super Bowl LIII

Flip Card:

Super-Bowl-LIII-Flip-Card
