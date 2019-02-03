Patriots Vs. Rams Super Bowl LIII: Game Time, Line, Capsule, Flip Card, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

Super Bowl LIII
New England Patriots (13-5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (15-3)
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET
Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000) • Atlanta, GA
Playing Surface: FieldTurf Revolution 360
TV Coverage: CBS
Announcers: TV: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely, Gene Steratore
Radio: Westwood One Network
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Mike Holmgren, Tony Boselli, Ed Werder
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Rams +2.5
Trends:
New England is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games
New England is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of New England’s last 11 games
New England is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing LA Rams
New England is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing LA Rams
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of New England’s last 6 games when playing LA Rams
LA Rams is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games
LA Rams is 15-3 SU in its last 18 games
LA Rams is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games when playing New England
LA Rams is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing New England
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of LA Rams’s last 6 games when playing New England
Patriots Injuries:
No Players Listed.
Rams Injuries
No Players Listed.
Game Capsule:Super Bowl LIII
Flip Card:Super-Bowl-LIII-Flip-Card