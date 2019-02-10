NFL Draft

Michigan LB Devin Bush Contextualization: College Career Key Defensive Plays

Michigan underclassman linebacker Devin Bush is likely a player we’ll be discussing quite a bit as a possible 2019 NFL Draft selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next several weeks as he’s already been linked to the team in the first-round in several of major media draftnik’s mock drafts. With our draft profile of Bush already posted on the site, a few readers are still wanting to see more about the plays he made during his college career at Michigan.

In an effort to provide you as much information as possible when it comes to several top players in the 2019 draft class, I am currently putting together as many contextualization posts as I can between now and the end of April and especially when it comes to players who the Steelers might select in the various rounds. In this post, we’ll contextualize the defensive plays made by Bush during his college career and specifically those that included him registering ether a tackle for loss, a sack, a pass defensed, an interception, or a fumble.

Bush registered 10 total tack 38 games that he played in at Michigan dating back to 2016 and 19 total tackles that resulted in lost yardage. He also registered one interception to go along with 14 total pass breakups. I was able to track down all but just a few of theses plays that he made and for the ones I did mind, they are contextualized for you in the table below and in order. Each play is linked to a video of it on Youtube.

YEAR OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST SIDE LOS TYPE LINK
2016 RU 3Q 4:30 1 10 RU 24 TFL VIDEO
2017 UF 1Q 5:27 3 8 UF 27 SCK VIDEO
2017 UF 2Q 8:54 3 2 MICH 29 TFL VIDEO
2017 UF 2Q 4:15 1 10 UF 46 TFL VIDEO
2017 CIN 4Q 15:00 3 6 MICH 48 SCK VIDEO
2017 CIN 1Q 6:50 2 2 CIN 33 SCK VIDEO
2017 CIN 2Q 14:03 3 14 CIN 36 PD VIDEO
2017 AF 1Q 6:15 3 G MICH 7 SCK VIDEO
2017 PUR 1Q 15:00 3 9 MICH 39 PD VIDEO
2017 PUR 1Q 4:44 1 10 MICH 47 SCK VIDEO
2017 PUR 3Q 9:38 1 10 PUR 37 PD VIDEO
2017 PUR 3Q 9:38 2 10 PUR 37 SCK VIDEO
2017 PUR 3Q 2:42 3 18 PUR 17 PD VIDEO
2017 RU 1Q 10:14 3 16 RU 13 TFL VIDEO
2017 RU 3Q 15:00 3 8 RU 27 SCK VIDEO
2017 RU 3Q 1:00 1 10 RU 20 TFL VIDEO
2017 MINN 4Q 12:44 3 2 MINN 39 TFL VIDEO
2017 UMD 2Q 12:13 2 7 UMD 30 PD VIDEO
2017 UMD 2Q 11:16 2 10 UMD 32 PD VIDEO
2017 UMD 4Q 14:41 1 15 MICH 42 TFL VIDEO
2017 WIS 3Q 8:40 1 10 WIS 10 INT VIDEO
2017 WIS 4Q 7:42 3 3 MICH 10 TFL VIDEO
2018 ND 2Q 11:32 1 G MICH 9 SCK VIDEO
2018 ND 3Q 8:06 2 8 ND 30 SCK VIDEO
2018 SMU 3Q 15:00 2 10 SMU 25 PD VIDEO
2018 SMU 4Q 15:00 1 G MICH 7 TFL VIDEO
2018 NEB 1Q 3:09 1 10 NEB 25 TFL VIDEO
2018 NEB 2Q 8:20 3 27 NEB 8 SCK VIDEO
2018 NEB 3Q 9:01 3 2 MICH 15 TFL VIDEO
2018 WIS 1Q 4:28 3 8 MICH 41 SCK VIDEO
2018 MSU 4Q 2:38 2 1 MICH 24 SCK VIDEO
2018 RU 2Q 9:28 3 15 RU 22 TFL VIDEO
2018 RU 2Q 4:56 3 2 RU 49 PD VIDEO
2018 RU 3Q 11:02 1 10 RU 37 PD VIDEO
2018 IND 1Q 10:41 4 3 MICH 39 PD VIDEO
2018 IND 2Q 14:15 2 12 IND 38 TFL VIDEO
2018 IND 3Q 8:05 1 10 MICH 44 SCK VIDEO
2018 OSU 1Q 6:22 3 16 OSU 19 PD VIDEO
