Michigan LB Devin Bush Contextualization: College Career Key Defensive Plays

Michigan underclassman linebacker Devin Bush is likely a player we’ll be discussing quite a bit as a possible 2019 NFL Draft selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next several weeks as he’s already been linked to the team in the first-round in several of major media draftnik’s mock drafts. With our draft profile of Bush already posted on the site, a few readers are still wanting to see more about the plays he made during his college career at Michigan.

In an effort to provide you as much information as possible when it comes to several top players in the 2019 draft class, I am currently putting together as many contextualization posts as I can between now and the end of April and especially when it comes to players who the Steelers might select in the various rounds. In this post, we’ll contextualize the defensive plays made by Bush during his college career and specifically those that included him registering ether a tackle for loss, a sack, a pass defensed, an interception, or a fumble.

Bush registered 10 total tack 38 games that he played in at Michigan dating back to 2016 and 19 total tackles that resulted in lost yardage. He also registered one interception to go along with 14 total pass breakups. I was able to track down all but just a few of theses plays that he made and for the ones I did mind, they are contextualized for you in the table below and in order. Each play is linked to a video of it on Youtube.