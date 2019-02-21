Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your regular, Thursday afternoon Mailbag. Have the Combine coming up, free agency on the horizon, and we now have good ideas of Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell’s future in Pittsburgh. Finally gaining some clarity in these chaotic times.

As always, we’ll be here for the next hour to help you with whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Jeff McNeill: How would you spend the salary cap money?

Alex: That is a very, VERY wide open question. I don’t like to get into free agency with a particular mindset of “we have to spend X money” or “we need to address X position.” That’s where you get into trouble. You start making poor decisions, not evaluating players properly, on field or financially. You have to be flexible.

But like I’ve said, I think you gotta make at least one splash move. In that 7-10 million range. Maybe not *the* guy, no, they’re not signing Landon Collins, but the guy behind *the* guy. The second tier type. Ideally, that’s at the corner or addressing the secondary given how poorly they’ve evaluated that group in recent years (yinz know the names) but again, won’t pigeonhole myself.

Plan on posting my free agency wishlist – might break it up into two days, not sure yet – on Monday, March 4th. In the process of watching a bunch of players to see if I think they’re legit fits. So that takes some time.

renoir: Slim pickings at OLB fa this year outside Ford,Smith,Suggs and Wright….Better to address safety and or CB you think and how bout Golden Tate as a stopgap WR…Lot of Landon Collins talk starting…Munchak 2020…

Alex: I’m going to go all hipster on you renoir but I wrote about Golden Tate before it was cool. Laid out a bunch of reasons why I wanted the Steelers to go after him at the trade deadline until the Eagles (smartly) dealt for him. So you can check all that out in the link.

But! The situation is different now. I had him with the vision of being the slot or Z guy. To phase James Washington out for the rest of the year since he was struggling so much. Now, you’re looking for Washington to be a starter in11 personnel next year. Instead, you’re replacing Tate. He’s not an X receiver. You could argue moving JuJu there but he’s not ideal nor comfortable there. He was just starting to get more time at the Z the back half of 2018. So I don’t see Tate as nearly the attractive player he was to me in October, especially with a depressed WR market that will push prices up.

AB:

Hi Alex,

Do you think all of this offseason drama pushes the Steelers to the top of the list to play the Patriots opening night next season?

Alex: I’m not sure. I kinda doubt it. But I don’t pay much mind to those things. Whatever the schedule is, is fine by me. Heard the league has been leaning Bears/Packers anyway. Cool with me.

Ian Suttie: et’s assume you’re the GM, and you can make 4 FA signings this offseason:

1 high-end “splash” signing

1 mid-tier starter

2 veteran minimum / depth type deals

…which positions do you target for each?

not asking about salaries / specific players, since it’s too early for that, more about gaps on the current roster…

Alex: Again, want to caution not to box myself into any position. It’s all about the talent being right. What’s available, how much they cost, how you balance that with your internal roster and what you expect out of the draft. But putting that aside…

Like I said, secondary would be my “splash” ideally. To find proven playmakers. Not projections. Guys you have NFL tape of creating chaos. And to go a different course instead of the draft, where these team has flailed for the better part of a decade evaluating the secondary.

Mid-tier starter? Maybe dime linebacker. I guess that sorta fits with secondary. But I do prefer to pull from the NFL because again, it’s a niche/new-ish position and I’d like to see a guy who has some NFL tape there. Putting a rookie safety-type near the LOS? Lot for them to process.

Veteran min/depth. Nose tackle. Tight end. Maybe a vet, niche receiver. Potential ST’er if DHB is gone. That kind of stuff.

PittShawnC:

Hi Alex,

Since our elite defense dissipated, QB playoff wins since 2011

Kaepernick – 4

Foles – 4

Ben – 3

Does Ben get to 5 before he retires?

Alex: Yeah, I think he does. Two is doable. Especially if you’re playing in the Wild Card game/opening weekend, which seems more realistic for the team right now. More games, a little lesser competition, just a better mathematical chance of winning, in a sense.

Kysteeler: Obviously we have some weak links on defense- What do you think are our weakest link is on defense that could be upgraded through the draft and make an impact this year?

Alex: Inside linebacker and corner are the most obvious. And beyond that, I’ve made this point several times before, just a lack of playmaking and splash from this defense. That’s the #1 need this defense needs. Infusion of playmakers. Do that and you’ll be much better off, regardless of what position we’re talking.

Tyler Guilford: Player “X” is available at 15; which players (if any) that you have seen would be worth a trade up to that spot to get? To be clear, I’m not asking who might be available at 15, it’s all about who do you view as being worth a hypothetical 5 spot move.

Alex: Greedy Williams is the first name who jumps to mind. My #1 corner and I doubt that changes as I watch the rest of the group (already seen a solid 10 of them). He’s worth it. Check out my full scouting report on him here.

Spencer Krick:

Hey Alex!

Congrats, you’ve been promoted to GM of the Steelers after receiving the 27th overall pick in exchange for AB. What do you do in the first round: fix your hole riddled defense or try and ease the pain from losing AB?

Alex: Ha, thanks for the promotion. I’m trading that 27th pick for an early 2nd rounder and something else, probably pick up a third and maybe a Day Three pick. That way, I still have a first round pick (20th) and more draft capital to fix all the holes I need to. That 3rd will work as my de facto “comp pick” I’m unlikely to wind up getting for losing Le’Veon Bell. And I get it a year earlier.

JT: I agree with those saying the mantra needs to be run the ball better, not just more in 2019. What steps do you think can be taken to make that happen? Will more experience for Conner/Samuels and maybe the transition from Foster/Finney be enough?

Alex: That’s a really good question, JT. I’m not sure of a great answer I can give you right now. Outside of execution. I think obviously the more time the line has to work with Conner and Samuels, really it was Conner’s first year carrying the ball, to gel and get a feel for how they run, it’ll help. A contrasting style to Bell, who was very unique in how he ran the ball. So that practice should help. That’s a start, at least.