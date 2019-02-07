Antonio Brown To Appear On The Bill Simmons Podcast

This might be the first time we’ve heard Antonio Brown’s long awaited side of the story. It appears he’ll be appearing on Bill Simmons’ podcast, reportedly tomorrow, for what would be his first in-depth media interview since going AWOL on the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 17.

Brown posted a photo of the two together Wednesday afternoon.

“Wait till you hear this story it’s crazy”

It appears Antonio Brown has something in the works with Bill Simmons. Could this be the long awaited interview Brown has been promising? The tag AB 2.0 is also interesting. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/02q1evRNuX — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) February 6, 2019

Simmons also shared a photo of the two on his Instagram account.

Brown had a couple of brief media interviews during Super Bowl week but he was vague in almost all of his answers, non-committal to the Steelers and only professing that he wanted to win, regardless of which city that would be in.

I assume at least, appearing on Simmons’ show would give us some more answers and clarity about the whole situation, though Brown has mentioned he preferred to keep quiet about what went wrong late in the season. As far as we know, he still has yet to talk to Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert, or Art Rooney II. There’s also been media reports he has asked to be traded. Hopefully, AB can confirm or deny those rumors in this interview.

If Brown has anything noteworthy to say, we’ll certainly pass it along to you.