Antonio Brown Says Roethlisberger Has ‘Owner Mentality’

Antonio Brown took to Twitter for an impromptu Q&A session today, which went about as well as you could predict. Brown was asked about the apparent conflict between he and Ben Roethlisberger. Here’s what AB said in response.

No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game. #truth https://t.co/MsSyBVd3Ny — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

It’s more evidence Brown has taken umbrage with the things Roethlisberger has said in interviews and on his radio show. Last year, he called out Brown – incorrectly, most would say – for running a poor roue on the game-ending interception against the Denver Broncos.

In the past, Roethlisberger has been asked why he feels he can talk so openly about players and the mistakes he’s made.

“I think that I have earned the right to be able to do that as long as I’ve been here,” Roethlisberger said in defense of himself in late November. “And I’ll be just as critical of myself as well in front of you guys.”

At the time, Brown said he had no problem with anything Roethlisberger addressed out in the open.

“Anything he says, there’s a method to his madness. It’s only going to inspire the group, encourage the group to be better. I know the type of guy he is. I know it can be misconstrued and changed in regards to how you guys put out there. But he means well. He’s here to inspire us all.”

Even if you argue what Brown says is true, and I’ll meet you halfway and say there is some nugget of truth there (Roethlisberger has more freedom to criticize than anyone else in the locker room), it’s yet another bridge being burned up. The fractured relationship between ownership, Mike Tomlin, and Roethlisberger makes it virtually impossible to envision AB being part of this roster for much longer. A half-court-at-the-buzzer meeting with Art Rooney II, expected to take place next week, isn’t going to change much.