Antonio Brown On Where He Wants To Be in 2019: ‘All Options On The Table’

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is now apparently in Atlanta, GA for Super Bowl LIII and he’s finally somewhat speaking to the media and answering a few tough questions.

Antonio Brown shares his side of the story involving his Week 17 absence and the numerous trade rumors. #EASportsBowl pic.twitter.com/gaSFIJSquG — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 1, 2019

Complex Sports caught up with Brown sometime Thursday night and the Steelers wide receiver was asked to comment on he feels right now with so many media members “coming after him.”

“Well, it just come with the job, you know,” Brown said. “Obviously, being a football player comes with criticism. But obviously to watch back, you know, to see how our team finished, seeing what’s going on, seeing the aspects of the talk, the narration, and there’s a lot of confusion, man. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Brown was then asked if he has any remorse for the way that everything has happened and presumably since he went AWOL during the final week of the regular season.

“I think what people didn’t understand was, football is a job,” Brown replied. “You know, you just can’t miss and not show up, they’ll take your check. A lot of things went on and had a lot of communication and lot of facts wasn’t being said. But it shows me who got me through all of that adversity, through the storm. See how people feel.”

Brown was then asked if he thinks he’ll ever fully tell his side of the story about what exactly happened during that final week of the regular season.

“I think I want to, but you know, you don’t want to point fingers,” Brown said. “It’s a business. Some things are better off kept quiet and just move forward with positivity.”

Lastly, Brown was asked where he would like to be next season.

“Well, you know, all options on the table,” Brown replied.

With Brown now somewhat breaking his silence, it will be interesting to see if he conducts any more interview with bigger media outlets on Friday. In the meantime, however, at least he’s starting to talk some even though it doesn’t include him telling his side of the story of what all happened that has led us to where we are right now in his ongoing saga.

For what it’s worth, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, who is close with Brown and trains with him some every offseason, said Thursday morning during a radio row interview that the Steelers wide receiver wants out of Pittsburgh.

Johnson’s comments aside, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been telling media members this week during his radio row interviews that he truly believes that Brown will be remain with the Steelers in 2019.