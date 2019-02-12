Antonio Brown Guilty Of Reckless Driving Charge

After failing to appear at his Tuesday hearing, Antonio Brown was found guilty of his reckless driving charge, stemming from his 100 mile an hour drive across McKnight Road in November.

From The Tribune-Review.

“Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown failed to show up in court Tuesday for a summary trial related to a reckless driving charge, court records show.

His no-show led to a disposition of guilty for the reckless driving charge, which carries a fine of $200.

The hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Richard Opiela in West View.”

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Brown paid more than $400 in fines.

It’s unclear why Brown didn’t attend his hearing.

If you’ve forgot, here’s the video of Brown speeding before being pulled over and cited.

It’s another mark to a very strange offseason for Brown, whose future in Pittsburgh remains very much uncertain. There’s still yet to be any report he’s talked to ownership or the Steelers’ front office. Most recently, he appeared at the Grammy’s, hanging out with rapper Post Malone.

News also dropped last week of an alleged domestic dispute, though police decided against pressing any chargers. The NFL said they were looking into the incident. Brown is unlikely to be punished by the league but their investigations often take months and any teams interested in trading for AB could be scared off until that matter is resolved.