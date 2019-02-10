NFL Draft

Alabama LB Mack Wilson Contextualization: College Career Key Defensive Plays

Posted on

Alabama underclassman linebacker Mack Wilson is a another player we’ll likely be discussing quite a bit as a possible 2019 NFL Draft selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next several weeks as he’s already been linked to the team in the first-round in a few of major media draftnik’s mock drafts. With our draft profile of Wilson already posted on the site, a few readers are still wanting to see more about the plays he made during his college career at Alabama.

In an effort to provide you as much information as possible when it comes to several top players in the 2019 draft class, I am currently putting together as many contextualization posts as I can between now and the end of April and especially when it comes to players who the Steelers might select in the various rounds. In this post, we’ll contextualize the defensive plays made by Wilson during his college career and specifically those that included him registering ether a tackle for loss, a sack, a pass defensed, an interception, or a fumble.

Wilson registered 1 total sack in the 42 games that he played in at Alabama dating back to 2016 and 7.5 total tackles that resulted in lost yardage. He also registered 6 interceptions to go along with 7 total pass breakups. I was able to track down all of theses plays that he made and they are all contextualized for you in the table below and in order. Each play is linked to a video of it on Youtube.

2019 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Alabama LB Mack Wilson

YEAR OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST SIDE LOS TYPE LINK
2017 FSU 4Q 12:28 1 10 FSU 24 INT VIDEO
2017 CSU 1Q :12 1 10 CSU 36 TFL VIDEO
2017 VANDY 3Q 12:07 3 7 VANDY 21 PD VIDEO
2017 AR 4Q 12:29 3 18 AR 28 INT VIDEO
2017 UT 4Q 10:46 4 G UA 5 INT VIDEO
2017 CU 3Q 5:35 1 10 CU 13 INT VIDEO
2017 CU 4Q 10:59 3 17 CU 18 PD VIDEO
2017 UGA 3Q 5:15 2 5 UA 38 TFL VIDEO
2017 UGA 4Q 15:00 2 3 UGA 48 TFL VIDEO
2018 ASU 1Q 6:53 3 17 ASU 25 PD VIDEO
2018 OM 1Q 13:39 3 6 OM 29 PD VIDEO
2018 TAMU 1Q 15:00 2 10 TAMU 25 INT VIDEO
2018 TAMU 2Q 6:50 3 7 UA 15 PD VIDEO
2018 LA 1Q 9:25 1 10 LA 25 TFL VIDEO
2018 MU 4Q 13:32 3 8 UA 33 SCK VIDEO
2018 MU 4Q 13:32 3 3 UA 7 TFL VIDEO
2018 LSU 4Q 5:42 2 10 UA 45 TFL VIDEO
2018 LSU 4Q 5:42 3 G UA 12 INT VIDEO
2018 MS 4Q 9:11 1 10 MS 19 PD VIDEO
2018 UGA 4Q :57 1 10 UA 39 PD VIDEO
2018 CU 1Q 6:23 2 10 CU 25 TFL VIDEO
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top